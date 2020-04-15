How did adopt me reach 1.615 million visits whatevs

ineedrobuxPLSSSSZ How did adopt me reach 1.615 million visits

YupBye Cause of the pet update.



ineedrobuxPLSSSSZ Just dressing pets are like useless. They wont do anything

McPenguin37 I think it's because of the update hype and because of quarantine, more people have time to play video games. Yes maybe it is useless for some people, but it's an update and that's what Roblox players want.



GoldGamer132 well I guess its because they update their game a lot and add a lot of items that people wanna check out also YouTubers may have played a role in their success making videos about it and its updates so I don't think its success will slow down anytime soon