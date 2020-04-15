How did adopt me reach 1.615 million visits whatevs

danieledwirea
danieledwirea
Gem455
danieledwirea
danieledwirea
Gem819
taj howe
taj howe
Gem7
Fernando De souza
Fernando De souza
Gem49
taj howe
taj howe
Gem924
MrM
MrM
Gem10
Vihagi Rathnayaka
Vihagi Rathnayaka
Gem231
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem319
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem164
rayal.ksjslsosls.12
rayal.ksjslsosls.12
Gem52
Atia
Atia
Gem330
taj howe
taj howe
Gem231
jr2841343
jr2841343
Gem14
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
ifttakhar
ifttakhar
Gem12
taj howe
taj howe
Gem40
hanfred
hanfred
Gem100
taj howe
taj howe
Gem2,100
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem21
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Gem231
Rain

Gem55

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
Sign in to start chatting

31

0/160

Back to Roblox

How did adopt me reach 1.615 million visits whatevs

ineedrobuxPLSSSSZ avatar

ineedrobuxPLSSSSZ

April 15, 2020 at 08:52 PM

How did adopt me reach 1.615 million visits
YupBye avatar

YupBye

April 15, 2020 at 08:53 PM

Cause of the pet update.
ineedrobuxPLSSSSZ avatar

ineedrobuxPLSSSSZ

April 15, 2020 at 08:54 PM

Just dressing pets are like useless. They wont do anything
McPenguin37 avatar

McPenguin37

April 15, 2020 at 08:58 PM

I think it's because of the update hype and because of quarantine, more people have time to play video games. Yes maybe it is useless for some people, but it's an update and that's what Roblox players want.
GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

April 15, 2020 at 08:58 PM

well I guess its because they update their game a lot and add a lot of items that people wanna check out also YouTubers may have played a role in their success making videos about it and its updates so I don't think its success will slow down anytime soon
LegitLlama avatar

LegitLlama

April 15, 2020 at 09:40 PM

Thats a lot and awesome
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

How did adopt me reach 1.615 million visits whatevs - Roblox Forum on Gamehag