Im asking my self is roblox acualy good
There’s good and bad. There are many scam, fake, and botted games. Usually roblox takes them down pretty quickly. There are some really well made games though. Arsenal, adopt me (to some), flicker.
Roblox depends if its good it depends on the player
It all depends on the games and the community. I love most of the games I personally recommend you Jailbreak, Mad city, Mining simulator, Murder mystery 2. I think the community could be a little less toxic because if we can change something in Roblox is the community.
In my opinion, it all depends on the games on Roblox some are good and some are bad what I like about Roblox is that it gives you all the things you need to create your own game or items like clothes or hats
it powers your imagination just not the weird kind you'll get banned
yes roblox is amzaing and great to get away from stuff that might be happening around you.