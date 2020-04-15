Is roblox acualy good?

ProGAMER20176 Im asking my self is roblox acualy good

ImBadWithUsernames There’s good and bad. There are many scam, fake, and botted games. Usually roblox takes them down pretty quickly. There are some really well made games though. Arsenal, adopt me (to some), flicker.

PROgamer20175 Roblox depends if its good it depends on the player

McPenguin37 It all depends on the games and the community. I love most of the games I personally recommend you Jailbreak, Mad city, Mining simulator, Murder mystery 2. I think the community could be a little less toxic because if we can change something in Roblox is the community.



GoldGamer132 In my opinion, it all depends on the games on Roblox some are good and some are bad what I like about Roblox is that it gives you all the things you need to create your own game or items like clothes or hats

it powers your imagination just not the weird kind you'll get banned