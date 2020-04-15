Should Adopt me deleted from Roblox?

Do u guys think adopt me should get deleted? Beacuse of it Roblox got took down.
I am confused and I really don't know
im kinda confused and i dont think it should be deleted cause its not that bad of a game
I don't think it should be deleted, if the players playing it are having fun.
No, just because adopt me is VERYYY popular doesn't mean it should be banned.
Also, you gotta remember that the developers have FAMILIES to feed and BILLS to pay
Also, if it was jailbreak in this situation, I bet people wouldn't be complaining
Its really like: “oh, this game is ‘too popular.’ LETS GET RID OF IT! :D” tbh, I kinda like how derpy the pets look. It makes them kinda cute.
The adopt me is very good
No, ot is really good game.