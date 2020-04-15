Should Adopt me deleted from Roblox?

MrM
MrM
Gem10
Vihagi Rathnayaka
Vihagi Rathnayaka
Gem231
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem319
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem164
rayal.ksjslsosls.12
rayal.ksjslsosls.12
Gem52
Atia
Atia
Gem330
taj howe
taj howe
Gem231
jr2841343
jr2841343
Gem14
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
ifttakhar
ifttakhar
Gem12
taj howe
taj howe
Gem40
hanfred
hanfred
Gem100
taj howe
taj howe
Gem2,100
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem21
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Bartłomiej Niedźwiecki
Gem231
taj howe
taj howe
Gem10
taj howe
taj howe
Gem2,100
natasha nowak
natasha nowak
Gem1,792
Serdar
Serdar
Gem140
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem10
Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can play games, complete offers, and take surveys to earn Gems, then convert those Gems into gift cards, games, etc.
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: someone guide pls
unranked rank iconfarooqlashari1984: is this gamehag pays real money?
unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
Should Adopt me deleted from Roblox?

FortniteAndreea avatar

FortniteAndreea

April 15, 2020 at 05:29 PM

Do u guys think adopt me should get deleted? Beacuse of it Roblox got took down.
ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 15, 2020 at 05:46 PM

I am confused and I really don't know
elmofaustino_ avatar

elmofaustino_

April 15, 2020 at 08:09 PM

im kinda confused and i dont think it should be deleted cause its not that bad of a game
Promayt avatar

Promayt

April 15, 2020 at 08:14 PM

I don't think it should be deleted, if the players playing it are having fun.
Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 15, 2020 at 08:20 PM

No, just because adopt me is VERYYY popular doesn't mean it should be banned.
Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 15, 2020 at 08:21 PM

Also, you gotta remember that the developers have FAMILIES to feed and BILLS to pay
Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 15, 2020 at 08:21 PM

Also, if it was jailbreak in this situation, I bet people wouldn't be complaining
ImBadWithUsernames avatar

ImBadWithUsernames

April 15, 2020 at 08:49 PM

Its really like: “oh, this game is ‘too popular.’ LETS GET RID OF IT! :D” tbh, I kinda like how derpy the pets look. It makes them kinda cute.
Tami04Hun avatar

Tami04Hun

April 16, 2020 at 12:09 AM

The adopt me is very good
DJcat112 avatar

DJcat112

April 16, 2020 at 12:10 AM

No, ot is really good game.
Ahmettunay1 avatar

Ahmettunay1

April 16, 2020 at 12:28 AM

Hello
