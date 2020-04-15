Should Adopt me deleted from Roblox?

FortniteAndreea Do u guys think adopt me should get deleted? Beacuse of it Roblox got took down.

ChristinaAnimations I am confused and I really don't know

elmofaustino_ im kinda confused and i dont think it should be deleted cause its not that bad of a game

Promayt I don't think it should be deleted, if the players playing it are having fun.

Starzsketchez No, just because adopt me is VERYYY popular doesn't mean it should be banned.

Starzsketchez Also, you gotta remember that the developers have FAMILIES to feed and BILLS to pay

Starzsketchez Also, if it was jailbreak in this situation, I bet people wouldn't be complaining

ImBadWithUsernames Its really like: “oh, this game is ‘too popular.’ LETS GET RID OF IT! :D” tbh, I kinda like how derpy the pets look. It makes them kinda cute.

Tami04Hun The adopt me is very good

DJcat112 No, ot is really good game.