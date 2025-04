Are you using the SG553 after the nerf

ScythianTrading Are you still using SG? It got nerfed hard so just stay with AK from now on

Asteroid2802 it got nerfed and ppl still talk trash about krieg users. why? that goes against the point of wanting a nerf. personally id just use the scout(ssg 08) if cant buy an awp

Netzi21 No because its very bad now