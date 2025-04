Why does adopt me still exist

XxJmax47xX Like cmon it had 1.6m players and still is at the top of the popular page.

lickmysweat U must be very uncultered, they are the first game on roblox to have 1 million players playing at the same time.

ledzepp oh ok add me username Ledzepp_Magsino

ilovethanos who knows sgjsgjgjgs

zapperay21 This game is like a copy of meepcity but more gui and stuff

zapperay21 Oh, and don't forget about the massive amount of OD

ratyes why is this so funny XD but its an ok game

Kiranix505 people play what they like, its why its still here