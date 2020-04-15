Rain

roblox is dying

a453123 avatar

a453123

April 15, 2020 at 02:48 AM

all the servers are getting shut down when you play a game who else has this problem
lindsey_ovenden avatar

lindsey_ovenden

April 15, 2020 at 02:51 AM

It is adopt but the server problems are gone now cause adopt m had 1million players for 1 weak

D_WREAK avatar

D_WREAK

April 15, 2020 at 02:54 AM

Nah it isnt getting shut down never
D_WREAK avatar

D_WREAK

April 15, 2020 at 02:55 AM

You are really saying roblox will get shut down it really should not get shut down even if people wanted to everyone will stop getting robux then i guess..
LiamSiben avatar

LiamSiben

April 15, 2020 at 02:57 AM

Roblox is not dying guys !
iiR_itual avatar

iiR_itual

April 15, 2020 at 06:24 AM

yea i dont think it is
Starzsketchez avatar

Starzsketchez

April 15, 2020 at 06:48 AM

the problem is probably your device, not roblox -_-
2Randomm avatar

2Randomm

April 15, 2020 at 08:32 AM

Idk, sometimes it's weird that some servers shut down sometimes, but if so we just rejoin the game like usual
