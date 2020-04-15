Dont fall for scams

Vihagi Rathnayaka
ItzCloud950

April 15, 2020 at 01:40 AM

Any game on Roblox that promises free robux and tells you to enter your password is a scam. The game creator will see your password and hack your account. I spent money on robux and made a fake account then played a game to show that its true, a few days later it said that i cant log in and my password is incorrect so please dont be so desperate to fall into traps like that
WassimTabib avatar

WassimTabib

April 15, 2020 at 01:46 AM

i didnt an article for how to avoid scammers , simply it get rejected
MrM4yh3m avatar

MrM4yh3m

April 15, 2020 at 11:37 AM

Some websites generate ROBUX (not really) and asks for human verification and then want you to complete a servey or something. Dont fall for it. I once did but realized it was a scam so i instantly changed my password.
Kiranix505 avatar

Kiranix505

April 15, 2020 at 02:54 PM

I got scammed once, changed my life

GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

April 15, 2020 at 03:11 PM

from what I found out some youtubers give out free robux on obbies to the poeple who complete it you dont have to put in your password just join their group, but not all the obbies that promise robux is true so you better watch out cause risking your account just for robux is not worth it
SyanDying avatar

SyanDying

April 15, 2020 at 03:27 PM

This is actually very helpful, yet aren't we still desperate to get robux due to being on this site?
lol_guy689 avatar

lol_guy689

April 15, 2020 at 03:44 PM

actually a more % of these scammers are kids
lol_guy689 avatar

lol_guy689

April 15, 2020 at 03:45 PM

their mom should slap their ****,and take his pc away from him at least on 5 months
lol_guy689 avatar

lol_guy689

April 15, 2020 at 03:45 PM

im really sad that things like this happen :c

Navak avatar

Navak

April 15, 2020 at 03:46 PM

Pls give my robex
chezstix395 avatar

chezstix395

April 15, 2020 at 05:47 PM

ye make games that say if you enter ur username and password, you will get robux
ChristinaAnimations avatar

ChristinaAnimations

April 15, 2020 at 05:47 PM

I am here just for robux :3
chezstix395 avatar

chezstix395

April 15, 2020 at 05:47 PM

there is no ay to get free robux excpt for funds
chezstix395 avatar

chezstix395

April 15, 2020 at 05:48 PM

i really need it though


chezstix395 avatar

chezstix395

April 15, 2020 at 05:48 PM

and trust me, websites like oprewards and getrobux.gg are actually legit

chezstix395 avatar

chezstix395

April 15, 2020 at 05:49 PM

you play games and do surveys to earn points, then turn the points in for robux
chezstix395 avatar

chezstix395

April 15, 2020 at 05:49 PM

so ye free robux

XexonUnstxble avatar

XexonUnstxble

April 15, 2020 at 05:51 PM

Too bad that "FREE RABAX FOR FREE" game got content deleted after like greenlegocats and konekokitten made a video on it
kevmew avatar

kevmew

April 15, 2020 at 07:24 PM

I hate scams like in group or even in game is so annoying just waste of roblux usernames
