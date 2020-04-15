Dont fall for scams

ItzCloud950 Any game on Roblox that promises free robux and tells you to enter your password is a scam. The game creator will see your password and hack your account. I spent money on robux and made a fake account then played a game to show that its true, a few days later it said that i cant log in and my password is incorrect so please dont be so desperate to fall into traps like that

WassimTabib i didnt an article for how to avoid scammers , simply it get rejected

MrM4yh3m Some websites generate ROBUX (not really) and asks for human verification and then want you to complete a servey or something. Dont fall for it. I once did but realized it was a scam so i instantly changed my password.

Kiranix505 I got scammed once, changed my life





GoldGamer132 from what I found out some youtubers give out free robux on obbies to the poeple who complete it you dont have to put in your password just join their group, but not all the obbies that promise robux is true so you better watch out cause risking your account just for robux is not worth it

SyanDying This is actually very helpful, yet aren't we still desperate to get robux due to being on this site?

lol_guy689 actually a more % of these scammers are kids

lol_guy689 their mom should slap their ****,and take his pc away from him at least on 5 months

lol_guy689 im really sad that things like this happen :c





Navak Pls give my robex

chezstix395 ye make games that say if you enter ur username and password, you will get robux

ChristinaAnimations I am here just for robux :3

chezstix395 there is no ay to get free robux excpt for funds

chezstix395 i really need it though







chezstix395 and trust me, websites like oprewards and getrobux.gg are actually legit





chezstix395 you play games and do surveys to earn points, then turn the points in for robux

chezstix395 so ye free robux





XexonUnstxble Too bad that "FREE RABAX FOR FREE" game got content deleted after like greenlegocats and konekokitten made a video on it