m4a4 or m4a1 ?

M4A1-S is good, its my favorite
M4A1 is much more accurate
M4A1-S's spray better m4a4's spray like ak-47
kullanıcıya göre değişir sprey yapabiliyorsan m4a4
almost all pro players use m4a4
but m4a1-s now costs 29000
but m4a4 is good for every map, only on inferno and nuke is m4a1-s better option
depends if u are contact player or long range player. i personally prefer M4A4
if you're a starter then m4a1 because it deals more damage
but if you want to play comp matches then i'd say m4a4 since the spray pattern is good and the gun is more precise and stable if you know how to use it when shooting