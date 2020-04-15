Rain

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

m4a4 or m4a1 ?

edward_eddy1 avatar

edward_eddy1

April 15, 2020 at 01:06 AM

how s the best ?
NyanZou avatar

NyanZou

April 15, 2020 at 01:07 AM

i like m4a1 the most
darkness_player avatar

darkness_player

April 15, 2020 at 03:36 AM

M4A1-S is good, its my favorite
symenica__csgocasescom avatar

symenica__csgocasescom

April 15, 2020 at 04:19 AM

M4A1 is much more accurate
seniorchef avatar

seniorchef

April 15, 2020 at 05:08 AM

m4a1 good
extreme0637 avatar

extreme0637

April 15, 2020 at 05:43 AM

M4A1-S's spray better m4a4's spray like ak-47
Spieletrend avatar

Spieletrend

April 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM

m4a1 is more like ratata
Gofret66 avatar

Gofret66

April 17, 2020 at 01:38 AM

M4a1 really good
hasan_hseyin1 avatar

hasan_hseyin1

April 17, 2020 at 01:40 AM

kullanıcıya göre değişir sprey yapabiliyorsan m4a4
j12344 avatar

j12344

April 17, 2020 at 01:49 AM

almost all pro players use m4a4
_angelofdeath___ avatar

_angelofdeath___

April 17, 2020 at 01:50 AM

but m4a1-s now costs 29000
_angelofdeath___ avatar

_angelofdeath___

April 17, 2020 at 01:51 AM

but m4a4 is good for every map, only on inferno and nuke is m4a1-s better option
_angelofdeath___ avatar

_angelofdeath___

April 17, 2020 at 01:52 AM

_angelofdeath___ avatar

_angelofdeath___

April 17, 2020 at 01:52 AM

_angelofdeath___ avatar

_angelofdeath___

April 17, 2020 at 01:52 AM

pastikin avatar

pastikin

April 17, 2020 at 02:17 AM

depends if u are contact player or long range player. i personally prefer M4A4
kcex16 avatar

kcex16

April 17, 2020 at 04:21 AM

if you're a starter then m4a1 because it deals more damage
but if you want to play comp matches then i'd say m4a4 since the spray pattern is good and the gun is more precise and stable if you know how to use it when shooting
m4a4 or m4a1 ? - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag