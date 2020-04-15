m4a4 or m4a1 ?

edward_eddy1 how s the best ?

NyanZou i like m4a1 the most

darkness_player M4A1-S is good, its my favorite

symenica__csgocasescom M4A1 is much more accurate

seniorchef m4a1 good

extreme0637 M4A1-S's spray better m4a4's spray like ak-47

Spieletrend m4a1 is more like ratata

Gofret66 M4a1 really good

hasan_hseyin1 kullanıcıya göre değişir sprey yapabiliyorsan m4a4

j12344 almost all pro players use m4a4

_angelofdeath___ but m4a1-s now costs 29000



_angelofdeath___ but m4a4 is good for every map, only on inferno and nuke is m4a1-s better option



pastikin depends if u are contact player or long range player. i personally prefer M4A4