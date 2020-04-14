This is my best game but do not have modern music
i like this game too but not best and some hard game
oyunun muzıklerı cıdden cok zevklı:)
oyunu tavsıye ederım herkeze bence guzel sızce :)
It reminds me of the game Smule! They are very similar, so I'm not sure if I like Smule or Piano tiles more!
Piano titles ? i think its not bad game
i like piano title and game is soo good and i like it and i have mo more horuse in tihs game
i like the songs they have chosen in this game like BLUESTONE ALLEY
It alright they need to add better music
ahh lol i remember this game.
That game is a super nice game cuz it makes you feel relaxed in a breakdown situation.