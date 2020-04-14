Do you think that Roblox robux prices should be lowered?

Lazar716q YES they should be a lot lower!

lolimhereforrobux I really hate the fact how Roblox removed the good robux offers, and lowered the membership robux buying bonus

playinggames roblox is not perfect at all

playinggames They should add minigames that give robux or points that can exchange to robux

playinggames Wait... Roblox should add levels and xp like gamehag

