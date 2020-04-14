Rain

Do you think that Roblox robux prices should be lowered?

lolimhereforrobux avatar

lolimhereforrobux

April 14, 2020 at 09:23 PM

Do you think that Roblox robux prices should be lowered?
Lazar716q avatar

Lazar716q

April 14, 2020 at 09:24 PM

YES they should be a lot lower!
lolimhereforrobux avatar

lolimhereforrobux

April 14, 2020 at 09:25 PM

I really hate the fact how Roblox removed the good robux offers, and lowered the membership robux buying bonus
playinggames avatar

playinggames

April 14, 2020 at 09:30 PM

roblox is not perfect at all
playinggames avatar

playinggames

April 14, 2020 at 09:31 PM

They should add minigames that give robux or points that can exchange to robux
playinggames avatar

playinggames

April 14, 2020 at 09:31 PM

Just getting some xp

playinggames avatar

playinggames

April 14, 2020 at 09:32 PM

Wait... Roblox should add levels and xp like gamehag
craftboy0044 avatar

craftboy0044

April 14, 2020 at 09:36 PM

Ok???:?????????????????

craftboy0044 avatar

craftboy0044

April 14, 2020 at 09:36 PM

Alright??????

T0mi_15 avatar

T0mi_15

April 14, 2020 at 09:37 PM

i need xp so i coment
craftboy0044 avatar

craftboy0044

April 14, 2020 at 09:37 PM

I love xp and robux sooooo much
ALMONDMLK avatar

ALMONDMLK

April 14, 2020 at 11:24 PM

ROBUX prices are pretty good in my opinion, just it's not something many people could afford but really want.
