Do you think that Roblox robux prices should be lowered?
YES they should be a lot lower!
I really hate the fact how Roblox removed the good robux offers, and lowered the membership robux buying bonus
roblox is not perfect at all
They should add minigames that give robux or points that can exchange to robux
Wait... Roblox should add levels and xp like gamehag
I love xp and robux sooooo much
ROBUX prices are pretty good in my opinion, just it's not something many people could afford but really want.