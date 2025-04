I have problem...

Nedeljkoo1 I play fortinte for like 2 years and i sitll didnt master building. It seems like i reached my cap but i dont belive that its just like im stuck with being unable to improve.

fr4gment you lost nothing. the game is dead anyways so you must be thankful you didnt spend your time on a game that was gonna die shortly





MhLoud oh its very bad

oxarhseinaipro What problem bro!Tell me Ill help you!