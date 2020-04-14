Rain

Back to Roblox

Where can I get robux?

senatorl5 avatar

senatorl5

April 14, 2020 at 06:55 PM

I want Robux, but where can I buy it
TimTheGreatest avatar

TimTheGreatest

April 14, 2020 at 07:23 PM

On Roblox!
blue59pink avatar

blue59pink

April 14, 2020 at 09:18 PM

on roblox shop ofc
savageoboh2004 avatar

savageoboh2004

April 14, 2020 at 09:46 PM

can't get free robux,you got to pay for them!
Olympia_Cookie avatar

Olympia_Cookie

April 14, 2020 at 10:05 PM

FROM ROBLOX LAND AND GAMEHAG
gagagogo123 avatar

gagagogo123

April 14, 2020 at 10:29 PM

You can get free robux using rblx.city. Complete offers, and then redeem it if it's greater than 5 robux.
gagagogo123 avatar

gagagogo123

April 14, 2020 at 10:30 PM

Be sure to follow the group they tell you to follow.
gagagogo123 avatar

gagagogo123

April 14, 2020 at 10:31 PM

Also, redeem 5 or more robux at a time or else it's not going to work.
ALMONDMLK avatar

ALMONDMLK

April 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM

You could get it off their official website, or you could complete simple tasks on this site for SG to redeem robux. :)
Yugika avatar

Yugika

April 15, 2020 at 05:18 AM

on their offical website,gamehag!
ratyes avatar

ratyes

April 15, 2020 at 10:21 AM

On here , on roblox or in a store with a robux gift card
MrM4yh3m avatar

MrM4yh3m

April 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM

You can get Roblox by clickingthe main information button of Roblox on this website

