Do you think robux is expensive?

Alexandra28504 I think it is.

Evicol YES SURE 100%

Evicol aidez moi sivoumada

PickaxeMateusz Depends, ROBUX can be expensive at times, but I guess you get a good deal if you buy Premuim and start making games or clothes, that could get you a lot of ROBUX. There are also free ROBUX sites too.

ineedrobuxPLSSSSZ Roblox items are expensive