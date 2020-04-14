what is your favorit game in roblox
Jailbreak is the best of all games that exist in roblox
I like arsenal and flee the facility :). Bloxburg is good also
I think I have alot of favorites. I like stop it slender,hide and seek and horror games.
MADCITY TO EVERYONE LOVES MAD city
Arsenal! It is really well made and isn't pay to win or to play the game. I still like bloxburg tho!
jailbreak ofc thats the reason im trying to get robux here is for jailbreak
Royal high, Adopet me,Piggy, bloxburg
Bloxburg is the best!Try it now!Its amazing!
Mine's Tower Defense Simulator.
Tower defense simulator is best game of roblox, other is ****
A bizzare day
Dragon ball z final stand
Arsenal
Project jojo
I REALLY LIKE THIS GAME-what do you guyz say about this? Specially for the PC version (Paid one not the free one)
My favorite is Fantastic Frontier. Super hype for the big update right now.
I really reccomend this for anyone who likes adventure and action. But there is a noticeable learning curve for new players. The discord community might help though; and there are some players who are willing to help if you ask ingame.