Is it worth trying to get robux from "GameHag"?

AntiVirusSans Wanted to know

YupBye Yes it is my fellow random internet guy



charank yes it is worth a try

karltan yes atleast you wont spend money to buy robux

JudgeTR no we can get robux for free





Oxyuraa it indeed takes some time..but its smooth like butter!

gassy21 it is easy to get around 20 robux but then it gets hard

SyanDying Most robux generators are scams and waste your time. Gamehag may be trustworthy but you have to level up to get the said robux