How can you get skins?

AntiVirusSans avatar

AntiVirusSans

April 14, 2020 at 03:57 PM

Cause i'm new
komut avatar

komut

April 14, 2020 at 03:59 PM

nrden alıcaz derileri ?

ekenerbaba avatar

ekenerbaba

April 14, 2020 at 03:59 PM

bu derileri nasıl alıyok haberi olan varmı
komut avatar

komut

April 14, 2020 at 03:59 PM

yardım edebılırmisiniz
AntiVirusSans avatar

AntiVirusSans

April 14, 2020 at 03:59 PM

Ok?

komut avatar

komut

April 14, 2020 at 03:59 PM

ben alamıyorum

petar3131 avatar

petar3131

April 14, 2020 at 05:29 PM

There are many ways. You can buy keys and open cases, use gambling sites (DO NOT DO THAT, NOT RECOMMENDED!), you can use sites like gamehag, and you can get drop every time you level up in cs:go
cihaklama avatar

cihaklama

April 14, 2020 at 05:30 PM

türk varmı


rares_patulea avatar

rares_patulea

April 14, 2020 at 06:38 PM

buying, opening chests
AntiVirusSans avatar

AntiVirusSans

April 14, 2020 at 06:39 PM

ok

AntiVirusSans avatar

AntiVirusSans

April 14, 2020 at 06:39 PM













































Apitaph avatar

Apitaph

April 14, 2020 at 07:47 PM

You can get drops in the game its self, you can buy from the steam market or you can use sites like Gamehag to get skins.
dimadmitry2019 avatar

dimadmitry2019

April 14, 2020 at 08:33 PM

You cand use websites like hellcase.com and gocase.pro
Cveleee86 avatar

Cveleee86

April 14, 2020 at 08:35 PM

You can get them from rewards
GERIIIS avatar

GERIIIS

April 14, 2020 at 10:33 PM

egsg sgsgsgdsgd gdsgdsgsdgdsg
axmed_zeynalli avatar

axmed_zeynalli

April 14, 2020 at 11:52 PM

i am getting skins like this sites and programs
edward_eddy1 avatar

edward_eddy1

April 15, 2020 at 01:05 AM

the skins is very cheap here

ratatui1 avatar

ratatui1

April 15, 2020 at 01:05 AM

ratatui1 avatar

ratatui1

April 15, 2020 at 01:06 AM

ratatui1 avatar

ratatui1

April 15, 2020 at 01:06 AM

How can you get skins? - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag