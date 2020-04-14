Rain

how does bloxburg work

davideq_ avatar

davideq_

April 14, 2020 at 01:15 PM

how does bloxburg work
Joyy8180 avatar

Joyy8180

April 14, 2020 at 01:19 PM

it's like a roleplay game... or u can say real world game
vuldemort_ avatar

vuldemort_

April 14, 2020 at 01:20 PM

Roleplay game where you make houses and then get banned for doing nothing.

run_hadi avatar

run_hadi

April 14, 2020 at 01:22 PM

you must pay 25 robux to enter the game
GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

April 14, 2020 at 03:30 PM

I got banned for exploiting
GoldGamer132 avatar

GoldGamer132

April 14, 2020 at 03:30 PM

also, I think its just sims on Roblox but you cant actually cheat
artiawsome1234 avatar

artiawsome1234

April 14, 2020 at 06:32 PM

25 robux bro
the_awesome1n avatar

the_awesome1n

April 14, 2020 at 06:33 PM

25 robux to get into Bloxburg. I've gotten bloxburg before and after a while it get's boring.
ImBadWithUsernames avatar

ImBadWithUsernames

April 14, 2020 at 06:34 PM

Yeah.. its baisically a sims game on ROBLOX. But it is really good for building!
DespacitoSpider24689 avatar

DespacitoSpider24689

April 14, 2020 at 06:39 PM

Simple you can work in 12 different jobs and build your dream home.
spyboi avatar

spyboi

April 14, 2020 at 06:43 PM

It's a very nice roleplaying game
