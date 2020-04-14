how does bloxburg work

it's like a roleplay game... or u can say real world game
Roleplay game where you make houses and then get banned for doing nothing.
you must pay 25 robux to enter the game
I got banned for exploiting
also, I think its just sims on Roblox but you cant actually cheat
25 robux to get into Bloxburg. I've gotten bloxburg before and after a while it get's boring.
Yeah.. its baisically a sims game on ROBLOX. But it is really good for building!
Simple you can work in 12 different jobs and build your dream home.
It's a very nice roleplaying game