how does bloxburg work

davideq_ how does bloxburg work

Joyy8180 it's like a roleplay game... or u can say real world game

vuldemort_ Roleplay game where you make houses and then get banned for doing nothing.





run_hadi you must pay 25 robux to enter the game



GoldGamer132 I got banned for exploiting

GoldGamer132 also, I think its just sims on Roblox but you cant actually cheat

artiawsome1234 25 robux bro

the_awesome1n 25 robux to get into Bloxburg. I've gotten bloxburg before and after a while it get's boring.

ImBadWithUsernames Yeah.. its baisically a sims game on ROBLOX. But it is really good for building!

DespacitoSpider24689 Simple you can work in 12 different jobs and build your dream home.