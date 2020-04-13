Rain

lolimhereforrobux avatar

lolimhereforrobux

April 13, 2020 at 10:21 PM

Which game do you want to be removed on Roblox?
theyetiman avatar

theyetiman

April 13, 2020 at 10:29 PM

adopt me
:3
theyetiman avatar

theyetiman

April 13, 2020 at 10:30 PM

Its full of online daters and scammers and its pretty toxic
Only a person aged 5-10 should waste their time in that game
gholamsabri18 avatar

gholamsabri18

April 13, 2020 at 10:38 PM

adopt me
gholamsabri18 avatar

gholamsabri18

April 13, 2020 at 10:40 PM

man to lvl up from 2 is so hard
i talk so much but it says 4

DiamondAceKing avatar

DiamondAceKing

April 13, 2020 at 10:46 PM

Royale High,Adopt me,and all does games that hide your real roblox character but free clothes and stuff
Amir8391 avatar

Amir8391

April 14, 2020 at 12:31 AM

The game that name is meep city
grenca avatar

grenca

April 14, 2020 at 12:34 AM

flop,that one fish out of water game
SparkyWyvern avatar

SparkyWyvern

April 14, 2020 at 12:42 AM

adopt me or flop

kitty_faust avatar

kitty_faust

April 14, 2020 at 12:46 AM

adopt me lol, as others said it's full of scammers
ineedrobuxPLSSSSZ avatar

ineedrobuxPLSSSSZ

April 14, 2020 at 01:33 AM

Adopt me without adopt me, their would be so many more games growing.
Csontos97 avatar

Csontos97

April 14, 2020 at 02:09 AM

LaLaPerish avatar

LaLaPerish

April 14, 2020 at 03:26 AM

Games that have too many online daters and scammers
Kemal0707 avatar

Kemal0707

April 14, 2020 at 03:35 AM

Roblox is best game for me
the_awesome1n avatar

the_awesome1n

April 14, 2020 at 05:41 AM

Adopt me hit 1M players and Roblox lagged soo hard that day.
alpdemirkutlug avatar

alpdemirkutlug

April 14, 2020 at 05:48 AM

Adopt me I got scammed out of my robux item in the game(lemonade stand)
MrM4yh3m avatar

MrM4yh3m

April 14, 2020 at 09:49 AM

Saber Simulator and Adopt Me
Vyacheslav_steep avatar

Vyacheslav_steep

April 14, 2020 at 09:51 AM

pro smael
Robotx75 avatar

Robotx75

April 14, 2020 at 09:54 AM

Removing adopt me will bring hapiness to actual gamers
Robotx75 avatar

Robotx75

April 14, 2020 at 09:54 AM

Also removing meep city
bora4tr avatar

bora4tr

April 14, 2020 at 09:54 AM

saber simulator, mad city.arsenal,prison life,jailbreak is good game on roblox
bora4tr avatar

bora4tr

April 14, 2020 at 09:55 AM

my username is BORA4TR

bora4tr avatar

bora4tr

April 14, 2020 at 09:55 AM

who was some robux??????

bora4tr avatar

bora4tr

April 14, 2020 at 09:56 AM

I have 1.000.000 robux
bora4tr avatar

bora4tr

April 14, 2020 at 09:57 AM

100 robux to follow me and became fiends
