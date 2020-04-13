A mode to earn robux

i just want this thread to help other people see if they can find other platforms too to get robux from, i know a few, this, gamehag and rocash but thats all please help
you can earn real money, then spend it on robux
yeah but no adverisment :)
:rabbit::cake::rabbit::cake::rabbit::cake::rabbit::cake::rabbit::cake::rabbit:
maybe it might happen someday
i want to earn robux this site will give me robux i am sure
You can buy robux, create games to get robux (Roblox Studio) u can only make this on computer btw and earn robux from surveys like gamehag i suggest not to use generators
Rocash? I legit never heard of that.
There is a safety and easy way
Just learn lua scripting it is an easy and safe way
Im almost done with my game 40% percent done!
eek i just want to get robux from here im pretty sure ill get it
i just want this thread to help other people see if they can find other platforms too to get robux from, i know a few, this, gamehag and rocash but thats all please help
uhygduywgdyhsuaig6gwduygsayichiyawhdwqhdfoijsiuhyuhegfuihduidhsajdsjhdashdakjd earn more XP!idaiddsawdsawdsawdger
ugyefwguyefhbjfdshgvdgsdsdfaguywqdfigruihjklhjkghjfrtuyerhwqerhjkhkhfhdjkghjkerektert
hreguywegufdhbdfdjasbhjsdfghhiofdjnbfmklvbsdguesriuogrkogfd