uwu, im dieing i can't lvl up and earning on here is sometimes not legit and its tiring
and why im i not level percentage going up when I comment and stuff ;w;
ebglish 101, i mean- yeah
ancually yes but the best and easier way to get it is gamehag for me cuz the other websites are providing rubux by doing a surveil and to compleet it you haave to hack (joking) but on gamehag you can just login and react on forum then you can get rubux :)
Ye there are but gamehag is the easiest compared to other websites, but if you do maybe try OP rewards? ive never used it since it takes a long time but it works as well
but u should just use an app that earns you money for Google play, then buy robux with the money
yeah there are website where you have to do a lot of serveys, but its hard to complete any.
No, there are not. Even the Roblox creators said that there are no websites for that. And the ones whit serveys just give the creator of the site money, it's all fake. Only this app works.
there are probably other sites but i dont know which ones
roblox generator is a hack but you will ban if they roblox know
so many surveys you need to complete to get a robux but many people are not supporting them
I think gamehag is the best
I really don't know but gamehag is the best site and I guess it gives you free robux
others are fake as they ask for your phone number and email and then spams you with messages