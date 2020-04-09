Honestly, is their any other sites that can provide robux from task like gamehag?

Colextte uwu, im dieing i can't lvl up and earning on here is sometimes not legit and its tiring

Colextte and why im i not level percentage going up when I comment and stuff ;w;

Colextte ebglish 101, i mean- yeah





khalil_khalil1 ancually yes but the best and easier way to get it is gamehag for me cuz the other websites are providing rubux by doing a surveil and to compleet it you haave to hack (joking) but on gamehag you can just login and react on forum then you can get rubux :)

lickmysweat Ye there are but gamehag is the easiest compared to other websites, but if you do maybe try OP rewards? ive never used it since it takes a long time but it works as well

Starzsketchez yeah op rewards works

Starzsketchez but u should just use an app that earns you money for Google play, then buy robux with the money

poisonousstick yeah there are website where you have to do a lot of serveys, but its hard to complete any.

Dominicy1 Omg it work

Legendary_Insane1 ***





Legendary_Insane1 Cool





daria_rodicichin No, there are not. Even the Roblox creators said that there are no websites for that. And the ones whit serveys just give the creator of the site money, it's all fake. Only this app works.

ZedusXX there are probably other sites but i dont know which ones

justine_montales roblox generator is a hack but you will ban if they roblox know

justine_montales so many surveys you need to complete to get a robux but many people are not supporting them

Pandstersxd01 I think gamehag is the best





ChristinaAnimations I really don't know but gamehag is the best site and I guess it gives you free robux