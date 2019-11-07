csgo or zula

Csgo cuz zula is zula anc csgo is a legend
isnt zula that one cs ripoff
i guess it kinda looks like a ripoff
what is zula never heard of that
Its a shooter that looks quite a bit like csgo, check it out on youtube
Csgo only played zula cuz back then csgo wasnt free
zula mı puma mı o ne lan o kim lan onu nereden çıkarttınız lan ne zulası
zula? never heard of it..
I installed zula while csgo was paid, and when i opened zula it said u have the old version of Zula please install the latest version (i installed it whit steam). And now I am playing csgo (better)
CsGo i played zula a bit idk i am not a fan its kind of weird for me i noticed you can buy guns and then use them for like limited time idk its kinda **** i like the skin system in csgo its better xD