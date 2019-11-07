csgo or zula

ferriquelme.sainz
stevanbaba avatar

stevanbaba

November 7, 2019 at 12:21 AM

which is better ?
Ripa2003 avatar

Ripa2003

November 7, 2019 at 12:30 PM

have never play zula lol
WhiteShadow01 avatar

WhiteShadow01

November 7, 2019 at 01:17 PM

Csgo cuz zula is zula anc csgo is a legend
mikhaik avatar

mikhaik

November 7, 2019 at 03:37 PM

isnt zula that one cs ripoff
patkaagotsauce avatar

patkaagotsauce

November 7, 2019 at 05:33 PM

csgo is better

nikolapar avatar

nikolapar

November 7, 2019 at 08:20 PM

csgo is better

stevanbaba avatar

stevanbaba

November 8, 2019 at 03:29 AM

i guess it kinda looks like a ripoff
nikolapar avatar

nikolapar

November 8, 2019 at 01:49 PM

Csgo is better
bodo17asd avatar

bodo17asd

November 8, 2019 at 05:59 PM

cs go
gongas42 avatar

gongas42

November 8, 2019 at 06:56 PM

what is zula never heard of that
stevanbaba avatar

stevanbaba

November 8, 2019 at 07:08 PM

Its a shooter that looks quite a bit like csgo, check it out on youtube
hacit avatar

hacit

November 8, 2019 at 09:22 PM

csgo better
nikolapar avatar

nikolapar

November 8, 2019 at 09:59 PM

What is zula
vlad_alexandru1 avatar

vlad_alexandru1

November 9, 2019 at 03:02 PM

Csgo only played zula cuz back then csgo wasnt free
Iliqasenowwbg avatar

Iliqasenowwbg

November 9, 2019 at 11:53 PM

not a p2w game

skingubcom_II avatar

skingubcom_II

November 24, 2019 at 06:59 PM

zula mı puma mı o ne lan o kim lan onu nereden çıkarttınız lan ne zulası
altio213312321312312 avatar

altio213312321312312

November 24, 2019 at 07:01 PM

Cs:Go better
Byte23 avatar

Byte23

November 24, 2019 at 07:56 PM

zula? never heard of it..
ogicar135 avatar

ogicar135

November 24, 2019 at 09:48 PM

I installed zula while csgo was paid, and when i opened zula it said u have the old version of Zula please install the latest version (i installed it whit steam). And now I am playing csgo (better)
sebinabinci avatar

sebinabinci

November 25, 2019 at 12:17 AM

csgo is better
mirko0 avatar

mirko0

November 25, 2019 at 12:56 AM

CsGo i played zula a bit idk i am not a fan its kind of weird for me i noticed you can buy guns and then use them for like limited time idk its kinda **** i like the skin system in csgo its better xD
toxicstrydr avatar

toxicstrydr

November 25, 2019 at 06:14 AM

Zula is a knockoff.....
csgo or zula - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag