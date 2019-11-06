The game was developed

bratgraciaz
bratgraciaz
Gem315
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem20
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem10
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem10
nvklkldl
nvklkldl
Gem8
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem20
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem30
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem20
bratgraciaz
bratgraciaz
Gem1,015
Visionary
Visionary
Gem14
bratgraciaz
bratgraciaz
Gem560
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem35
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem20
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem42
Ramu Mnajhi
Ramu Mnajhi
Gem8
skrt
skrt
Gem40
skrt
skrt
Gem10
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem1,398
blonwon
blonwon
Gem69
blonwon
blonwon
Gem10
Rain

Gem32

unranked rank iconkavineash S: ??
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: bruh
unranked rank iconkavineash S: even i dont know how to claim
unranked rank iconkavineash S: same here
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem16 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: i have completed 1st task anyone know how to claim gems?
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: now
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: what do i have to do
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: hello i have installed the game rn with the link given here
unranked rank iconskrt: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: huh
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem38 from the Rain.
novice rank iconJoker Tu perds un Joker: gm
unranked rank iconblonwon: ciao
AdminSwirfty: Disable your VPN and you won't have any issues
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: :(
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: anyone here?
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: why does every offer is not available in my country
unranked rank iconNeil Khandelwal: hmm
unranked rank iconrusselsabrina888: GAMEHAG IST DIE BESTE WEBSITE FÜR ANGEBOTE
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem131 from the Rain.
unranked rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: peepogoose emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmorenoamy1229: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRowel XP: :W
unranked rank iconHawk: i did theres no one that shows what to do
AdminSwirfty: It's probably best if you Google it
unranked rank iconHawk: hello?
unranked rank iconHawk: ok i got the game so how to i redeem
unranked rank iconHawk: ما الذي تدور حوله ؟؟ هل أنت منتش؟
Sign in to start chatting

40

0/160

Back to Game of Thrones Winter is Coming forum

The game was developed

Lindabornstein avatar

Lindabornstein

November 6, 2019 at 08:01 PM

Game of Thrones is an episodic point-and-click graphic adventure fantasy drama video game, released as 6 episodes following the model of Telltale's previous adventure games. The player is able to move their character around some scenes, interacting with objects and initiating conversation trees with non-player characters. Choices made by the player influence events in future episodes. The game switches between the viewpoints of five different characters Each episode contains five points where the player must make a significant decision, choosing from one of two available options. Through Telltale's servers, the game tracks how many players selected which option and lets the player compare their choices to the rest of the player base. The game can be completed regardless of what choices are made in these situations; the main events of the story, as described below, continue regardless of what choices are made, but the presence and behavior of the non-player characters in later scenes is affected by the choices. The game allows the player to make multiple saves, and includes a "rewind" feature where the player can back up and alter a previous decision, thus facilitating the exploration of alternative choices. Some scenes are more action-oriented, requiring the player to respond to a series of quick time events. Failure to do these correctly may end the scene with the death of the playable character or another character, but the game will restart at a checkpoint just before that scene to allow the player to try again. In some instances, failure at particular quick time events results in minor game decisions. Throughout the game, the player controls one of 5 family members or servants of the Forresters, with decisions made by one character affecting the others, and the ultimate fate of the house
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

The game was developed on Game of Thrones Winter is Coming Forum on Gamehag