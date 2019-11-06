Free agents and upcoming DPC qualifiers – will teams adjust their rosters?

bluezonex9

With Team Secret signing star player Lasse 'Matumbaman' Urpalainen, one of the most skilled free agents is now off the transfer market. However, there are still other promising players available, and also teams looking to complete their line-up. There might be more adjustments happening before the next DPC Minor/Major qualifiers. We take a look at a few free agents.

International winners on a break

Both Sumail 'SumaiL' Syed Hassan and Gustav 's4' Magnusson won the Aegis of the Champions once. And both of them are currently not actively playing in a team. They remain under contract at Evil Geniuses and are open to transfer talks, as EG stated in their blog post. Sumail tried to continue his journey with his brother Yawar 'YawaR' Hassan at Quincy Crew, but left the team quickly again because the roles and synergy didn't fit. Rumours say there were contractual issues that prevent the two players from joining a new team.

A complex situation

The North American organisation compLexity Gaming counts as one of most long-standing and biggest cornerstones in esports. They were founded in 2003 and entered the Dota 2 scene in 2012. Despite always being present at a lot of tournaments and qualifiers, the team struggled to achieve results. After several roster changes, coL finally let go off all of their players and are now left with five empty slots.

One of those players is Zakari 'ZfreeK' Freedman. The support played under coL's flag for five years and eventually left the team in late August. Ever since, he's been a free agent. Zfreek counts as one of the most underrated supports and hasn't have his time to shine. Neither coL nor Zfreek confirmed their participation at the upcoming qualifiers.

Europe: Famous names but no information

Two big players from Denmark are available: Marcus 'Ace' Hoelgaard and Rasmus 'MiSeRy' Fillipsen. Both of them have been a part of the professional Dota 2 scene for years. Misery's career even started over ten years ago in DotA. After years of success, in the past DPC they had rather mediocre results. As free agents, there is still the possibility that a team will pick them up to improve their roster.

Another European squad that has still not announced their new organisation is the legendary ex-Team Liquid. Technically not counting as free agents as they apparently build their own organisation, they will still shake up the upcoming DPC qualifiers when they make their return.