MDL Chengdu Major weekend bundle tickets sold within minutes

ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem10
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem20
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem10
ferriquelme.sainz
ferriquelme.sainz
Gem231
Vikas SRIVASTAVE
Vikas SRIVASTAVE
Gem105
hala sy
hala sy
Gem9
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem1,344
hanfred
hanfred
Gem32
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3,080
354480282
354480282
Gem280
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem1,400
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem2
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem1,187
begallicintia
begallicintia
Gem28
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem20
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem857
Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
Sign in to start chatting

19

0/160

Back to Dota 2

MDL Chengdu Major weekend bundle tickets sold within minutes

bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

November 2, 2019 at 09:38 AM

MDL Chengdu is the first Major of the 2019-2020 Dota Pro Circuit, and it is scheduled to unfold November 16-24, with the Main Event portion of the tournament taking place November 22-24 at the Chengdu Century City New International Convention & Exhibition Center.
Mars Media, the tournament organizers, on October 25 the presale tickets for the event will start at 12PM local time on October 30, and although they made all the efforts to prevent the scalpers from buying everything, the weekend bundle tickets sold out in just a few minutes.
It is worth mentioning that Mars media didn’t give any info regarding the price, yet when logging on the website that sold the tickets, there were none available, except for the Friday ticket, which was not included in the weekend bundle.
Following the whole ticket drama from TI9, when the whole event was sold out on Damai in seconds, Mars Media decided to work with another ticket sale online service. The MDL Chengdu Major tickets were released on Maoyan.com, which designed a special anti-scalper system. Those interested to buy a ticket had to answer three Dota 2 related questions and had to get all the three answers correct in order to proceed to the next step in the online shop.
1. What’s the composition of a standard Dota 2 game?
A. 2v2
B. 3v3
C. 5v5
2. MDL Chengdu Major is a tournament of?
A. DOTA 2
B. League of Legends
C. Honor of Kings
3. When chat is spamming ”FGNB”, who are they referring to?
A. Li Yifeng (Chinese actor)
B. Wang Feng (Chinese Singer)
C. YYF
Despite the new feature added to prevent scalpers taking over the ticket sale, the weekend bundle vanished in just a few minutes, and it remains to be seen how many of those tickets will start to show on different platforms for resale.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

MDL Chengdu Major weekend bundle tickets sold within minutes - Dota 2 Forum on Gamehag