MDL Chengdu Major weekend bundle tickets sold within minutes

bluezonex9

MDL Chengdu is the first Major of the 2019-2020 Dota Pro Circuit, and it is scheduled to unfold November 16-24, with the Main Event portion of the tournament taking place November 22-24 at the Chengdu Century City New International Convention & Exhibition Center.

Mars Media, the tournament organizers, on October 25 the presale tickets for the event will start at 12PM local time on October 30, and although they made all the efforts to prevent the scalpers from buying everything, the weekend bundle tickets sold out in just a few minutes.

It is worth mentioning that Mars media didn’t give any info regarding the price, yet when logging on the website that sold the tickets, there were none available, except for the Friday ticket, which was not included in the weekend bundle.

Following the whole ticket drama from TI9, when the whole event was sold out on Damai in seconds, Mars Media decided to work with another ticket sale online service. The MDL Chengdu Major tickets were released on Maoyan.com, which designed a special anti-scalper system. Those interested to buy a ticket had to answer three Dota 2 related questions and had to get all the three answers correct in order to proceed to the next step in the online shop.

1. What’s the composition of a standard Dota 2 game?

A. 2v2

B. 3v3

C. 5v5

2. MDL Chengdu Major is a tournament of?

A. DOTA 2

B. League of Legends

C. Honor of Kings

3. When chat is spamming ”FGNB”, who are they referring to?

A. Li Yifeng (Chinese actor)

B. Wang Feng (Chinese Singer)

C. YYF

Despite the new feature added to prevent scalpers taking over the ticket sale, the weekend bundle vanished in just a few minutes, and it remains to be seen how many of those tickets will start to show on different platforms for resale.