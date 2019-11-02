Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconluisdiegocases: hola
AdminJoshverd: Yo emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
Sign in to start chatting

25

0/160

Back to Dota 2

Tims on playing with March: “It’s like you’re playing with your coach”

bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

November 2, 2019 at 09:26 AM

Timothy “Tims” Randrup sat down with the Russian outlet Prodota last week, during ESL One Hamburg and talked about the new TNC Predator line-up, their former coach departure and what kind of influence has Park “March” Tae-won on the team.
took place a day before he and TNC became the Champions of ESL One Hamburg 2019 and he was already pretty confident in his team capability to take the tile. Asked if he was surprised by how strong they dominated the tournament up to that point, Tims was quick to reveal that they had a very successful practice time against the teams coming to Hamburg; “we had very good scrims, we won against everyone, just like we did in the official games,” he said.
When talking about TNC ‘s former coach, Lee “Heen” Seung Gon, Tims wasn’t hesitant to call him “the best coach in the world”, and explained that although everyone at TNC really wanted to keep him, Heen decided to test himself with another team.” We can only respect his decision,” Tims added and explained that their good results in the previous season were “largely his merit.”
Moving forward into the new competitive season with two new teammates, Tims said that Damien “kpii” Chok and March bring with them “a lot of new ideas” and they add to the team a “great experience” About March, who is now the new captain and drafter for TNC, Tims said that it feels “like playing with your own coach.” He also mentioned that because for now everyone is just happy to play with each other and that they haven’t been really tested yet, they feel like “in the honeymoon period, but the most important thing is to deal with problems when they appear.”
After their crushing performance at ESL One Hamburg 2019, TNC Predator are now heading to the MDL Chengdu major as one of the favorites for the title. The tournament will take place November 16-24, with 16 teams fighting for a share of the $1,000,000 prize pool and 15,000 Dota Pro Circuit points.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Tims on playing with March: “It’s like you’re playing with your coach” - Dota 2 Forum on Gamehag