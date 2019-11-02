Tims on playing with March: “It’s like you’re playing with your coach”

bluezonex9

Timothy “Tims” Randrup sat down with the Russian outlet Prodota last week, during ESL One Hamburg and talked about the new TNC Predator line-up, their former coach departure and what kind of influence has Park “March” Tae-won on the team.

took place a day before he and TNC became the Champions of ESL One Hamburg 2019 and he was already pretty confident in his team capability to take the tile. Asked if he was surprised by how strong they dominated the tournament up to that point, Tims was quick to reveal that they had a very successful practice time against the teams coming to Hamburg; “we had very good scrims, we won against everyone, just like we did in the official games,” he said.

When talking about TNC ‘s former coach, Lee “Heen” Seung Gon, Tims wasn’t hesitant to call him “the best coach in the world”, and explained that although everyone at TNC really wanted to keep him, Heen decided to test himself with another team.” We can only respect his decision,” Tims added and explained that their good results in the previous season were “largely his merit.”

Moving forward into the new competitive season with two new teammates, Tims said that Damien “kpii” Chok and March bring with them “a lot of new ideas” and they add to the team a “great experience” About March, who is now the new captain and drafter for TNC, Tims said that it feels “like playing with your own coach.” He also mentioned that because for now everyone is just happy to play with each other and that they haven’t been really tested yet, they feel like “in the honeymoon period, but the most important thing is to deal with problems when they appear.”

After their crushing performance at ESL One Hamburg 2019, TNC Predator are now heading to the MDL Chengdu major as one of the favorites for the title. The tournament will take place November 16-24, with 16 teams fighting for a share of the $1,000,000 prize pool and 15,000 Dota Pro Circuit points.