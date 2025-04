League of legends How to escape elo ****??!

Drezo How can you guys climb from bronze to diamond?

zivm20 you dont





Phoenix5282 You need to grind league really hard, lol I've been grinding a whole month and I'm still sliver 2

xferdi2005 play champions that you dont need to learn skills to can always carry the game if you use for exemple riven or ahri or other skillable champs you will make it hard for you to climb