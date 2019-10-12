Rain

Gem0

novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
Sign in to start chatting

16

0/160

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter Strike or Fortnite ?

geekdom avatar

geekdom

October 12, 2019 at 03:53 PM

For me CSGO forever
Foxygamer1210 avatar

Foxygamer1210

October 12, 2019 at 04:52 PM

CS:GO açık ara alır
blin_kunoviku avatar

blin_kunoviku

October 12, 2019 at 08:11 PM

fortnite
Riinkss avatar

Riinkss

October 12, 2019 at 11:21 PM

I like csgo better. Fortnite itself is a good game but the community is trash.
amdhsnosn avatar

amdhsnosn

October 12, 2019 at 11:41 PM

COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE ON STEAM
garp_kont avatar

garp_kont

October 13, 2019 at 03:29 AM

csgo 1- forTrash 0

Nsar101 avatar

Nsar101

October 13, 2019 at 05:44 AM

csgo is a good game
windmill avatar

windmill

October 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM

great game
windmill avatar

windmill

October 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM

great games.
windmill avatar

windmill

October 13, 2019 at 10:01 AM

great games. recommend it.
HIDROKANEKI avatar

HIDROKANEKI

October 13, 2019 at 05:04 PM

Csgo because my computer cant run fortnite
cheats avatar

cheats

October 13, 2019 at 06:02 PM

Fortnite broke my pc. After that i play only cs
firefox22222 avatar

firefox22222

October 13, 2019 at 06:45 PM

Cs:go
roykr avatar

roykr

October 13, 2019 at 09:42 PM

CSGO por siempre
giannakisyolo avatar

giannakisyolo

October 13, 2019 at 11:01 PM

CSGO for the win
sandemlis avatar

sandemlis

October 14, 2019 at 02:26 AM

Why is this question even a thing?
But I'd just guess you asked it just because you want to level up on GameHag
mrcheesesniffer avatar

mrcheesesniffer

September 24, 2020 at 07:25 PM

Bruh. The answer is obvious...

nghi_Đoàn avatar

nghi_Đoàn

September 24, 2020 at 08:02 PM

hello
denirojovancic avatar

denirojovancic

September 25, 2020 at 03:15 AM

cs is best
J03_K1lls avatar

J03_K1lls

September 25, 2020 at 05:51 AM

Cs its a pretty good game , and well fortnite too but the problem of the game are the toxic kids that are plaing that game , but its not bad

bublu0p avatar

bublu0p

September 25, 2020 at 05:18 PM

cs the mechanics,spray pattern all are best
usestarcode_DISACSTR avatar

usestarcode_DISACSTR

September 25, 2020 at 06:39 PM

Ofc CS:GO.
JesterJeans avatar

JesterJeans

September 26, 2020 at 07:36 PM

of course it's not forntnite
caramradesuper avatar

caramradesuper

September 27, 2020 at 08:40 AM

of course cs go
hanaja3 avatar

hanaja3

September 29, 2020 at 09:01 AM

I would rather play Fortnite because CSGO has a lot of hackers, toxic players, and a bug that kick you out of the game and get a cooldown even if u had a higher internet connection, if u have a lower spec PC then Goodluck playing CSGO
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy