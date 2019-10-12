Counter Strike or Fortnite ?

geekdom For me CSGO forever

Foxygamer1210 CS:GO açık ara alır

blin_kunoviku fortnite

Riinkss I like csgo better. Fortnite itself is a good game but the community is trash.

amdhsnosn COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE ON STEAM



garp_kont csgo 1- forTrash 0





Nsar101 csgo is a good game

windmill great game

windmill great games.

windmill great games. recommend it.

HIDROKANEKI Csgo because my computer cant run fortnite

cheats Fortnite broke my pc. After that i play only cs

firefox22222 Cs:go

roykr CSGO por siempre

giannakisyolo CSGO for the win

sandemlis Why is this question even a thing?

mrcheesesniffer Bruh. The answer is obvious...





nghi_Đoàn hello

denirojovancic cs is best

J03_K1lls Cs its a pretty good game , and well fortnite too but the problem of the game are the toxic kids that are plaing that game , but its not bad





bublu0p cs the mechanics,spray pattern all are best

usestarcode_DISACSTR Ofc CS:GO.

JesterJeans of course it's not forntnite

caramradesuper of course cs go