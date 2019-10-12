I like csgo better. Fortnite itself is a good game but the community is trash.
COUNTER-STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE ON STEAM
great games. recommend it.
Csgo because my computer cant run fortnite
Fortnite broke my pc. After that i play only cs
Why is this question even a thing?
But I'd just guess you asked it just because you want to level up on GameHag
Bruh. The answer is obvious...
Cs its a pretty good game , and well fortnite too but the problem of the game are the toxic kids that are plaing that game , but its not bad
cs the mechanics,spray pattern all are best
of course it's not forntnite
I would rather play Fortnite because CSGO has a lot of hackers, toxic players, and a bug that kick you out of the game and get a cooldown even if u had a higher internet connection, if u have a lower spec PC then Goodluck playing CSGO