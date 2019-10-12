Franktres

To me personally, obbies seem really... Bland. Now don't get me wrong, I do acknowledge the chance of there being an interesting obby, other than your average run of the mill "Default running and jumping". And what I think what would happen if there really was an obby to earn SG at a certain amount, I am pretty sure that you'd see that kind of game in the front page 24/7 and from all of my years in Roblox, and just observing the community, I don't think they'd be exactly happy with that. Though, I think most of them would rather enjoy earning SG in certain games. Take Arsenal for example. And perhaps some Hidden Gems in Roblox. And heck, probably even "spice up" the front page even more if they did that, rather than just scouring the top rated games for a while.