roblox or minecraft?

coolboyplays2007

October 12, 2019 at 11:29 AM

i have seen some people that say that roblox and minecraft are kinda close but i dont think so i agree on playing roblox because there is a lot of games in roblox and in minecraft there are not as many, and i also think that roblox is waaay easier to play online than minecraft,
UselessPrivate avatar

UselessPrivate

October 12, 2019 at 12:12 PM

i agree with you


pavoucek12 avatar

pavoucek12

October 12, 2019 at 12:14 PM

Both
coolboyplays2007 avatar

coolboyplays2007

October 13, 2019 at 12:19 PM

Both?

HIDROKANEKI avatar

HIDROKANEKI

October 13, 2019 at 05:01 PM

Both
biggex avatar

biggex

October 13, 2019 at 05:09 PM

me noob!!!! me!!!!!
biggex avatar

biggex

October 13, 2019 at 05:09 PM

videoman!!!! who!!!!!
biggex avatar

biggex

October 13, 2019 at 05:10 PM

mrflimflam more like u ......
biggex avatar

biggex

October 13, 2019 at 05:10 PM

and i was never seen again
Gokublu777777 avatar

Gokublu777777

October 13, 2019 at 05:26 PM

Hola todo fino que tal:sunglasses::sunglasses::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::sunglasses::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye:
vanessathegamer3 avatar

vanessathegamer3

October 13, 2019 at 05:43 PM

both are good.
RobloxGamer49 avatar

RobloxGamer49

October 13, 2019 at 06:50 PM

I'VE BEEN PLAYİNG ROBLOX FOR 3 YEARS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ROBLOX İS BETTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
JohnLuck avatar

JohnLuck

October 13, 2019 at 07:54 PM

both are good
RobloxGamer49 avatar

RobloxGamer49

October 13, 2019 at 08:04 PM

Roblox is better!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
coolboyplays2007 avatar

coolboyplays2007

October 14, 2019 at 01:26 PM

you know i think that minecraft is not as cool as roblox cuz in minecraft you just kill the enderdragon and there is no point of playing minecraft anymore, but in roblox there are millions of games to play:D
pavoucek12 avatar

pavoucek12

October 14, 2019 at 05:07 PM

Both game
MRTKari avatar

MRTKari

October 14, 2019 at 08:27 PM

Both :)))))))))))))
Guildsman avatar

Guildsman

October 14, 2019 at 08:29 PM

Both are good
me123456789 avatar

me123456789

October 14, 2019 at 09:36 PM

Roblox preferably. But both are good
coolboyplays2007 avatar

coolboyplays2007

October 17, 2019 at 12:04 AM

yeah same roblox preferably but both are good

Deraine avatar

Deraine

October 17, 2019 at 01:07 AM

If you're on this forum there's at least a 50% chance you'd prefer roblox.
Hayti285 avatar

Hayti285

October 17, 2019 at 05:13 AM

Roblox Mesh mehtag tafeqeer
chibl4ckh4wks22 avatar

chibl4ckh4wks22

October 17, 2019 at 05:22 AM

Depends on the situation, not every minecraft gamemode is on roblox and not every roblox game is in minecraft.
coolboyplays2007 avatar

coolboyplays2007

October 19, 2019 at 03:46 PM

i guess ur right?
coolboyplays2007 avatar

coolboyplays2007

October 24, 2019 at 03:46 PM

but maybe like skywars is in roblox
bedwars isn't (at least i think so)

