roblox or minecraft?

coolboyplays2007 i have seen some people that say that roblox and minecraft are kinda close but i dont think so i agree on playing roblox because there is a lot of games in roblox and in minecraft there are not as many, and i also think that roblox is waaay easier to play online than minecraft,

UselessPrivate i agree with you







pavoucek12 Both

coolboyplays2007 Both?





HIDROKANEKI Both

biggex me noob!!!! me!!!!!

biggex videoman!!!! who!!!!!

biggex mrflimflam more like u ......

biggex and i was never seen again

Gokublu777777 Hola todo fino que tal:sunglasses::sunglasses::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::sunglasses::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye:

vanessathegamer3 both are good.

RobloxGamer49 I'VE BEEN PLAYİNG ROBLOX FOR 3 YEARS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

ROBLOX İS BETTER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

JohnLuck both are good



RobloxGamer49 Roblox is better!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

coolboyplays2007 you know i think that minecraft is not as cool as roblox cuz in minecraft you just kill the enderdragon and there is no point of playing minecraft anymore, but in roblox there are millions of games to play:D

pavoucek12 Both game

MRTKari Both :)))))))))))))

Guildsman Both are good

me123456789 Roblox preferably. But both are good

coolboyplays2007 yeah same roblox preferably but both are good





Deraine If you're on this forum there's at least a 50% chance you'd prefer roblox.

Hayti285 Roblox Mesh mehtag tafeqeer

chibl4ckh4wks22 Depends on the situation, not every minecraft gamemode is on roblox and not every roblox game is in minecraft.

coolboyplays2007 i guess ur right?