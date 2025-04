What rank are you?

nescrxd Im currently gold nova

witaa Im now MG II









witaa Guys tell me your rank











witaa This is easy xp i need lvl 3





witaa How many times can i type for free xp ?





witaa lol i have 2 weeks of holidays :D





witaa And i have lvl 2 57% :(





Guildsman I have lvl two 64% :(

venteux Eagle Master currently

catalin__oldcskroundro Silver 2 on Competitive, Silver 3 on Wingman, how about you?

Cocktail7703 i m silver cuz i don t have agood pc

pussymurderer If i had a euro for each time someone screamed at me in another language, i'd still have no money because i spent it on whores

garp_kont silver 4 :DD







seanl_YT 4 уровень cs go

seanl_YT Level 4 on cs go its very high level

sshuume GIMMIE THEM KNIVES BOIS

HereComesThetBoi Yes





AztAdom Im in nova 3 :/

sandemlis Master guardian 2