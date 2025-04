Is roblox's roobux too expensive?

vzrrie Is robux's prices are too expensive?

barot_maharshi yaa bro it's, really very expensive





SuperCamrad Is robux's prices are too expensive?

yaa bro it's, really very expensive

You 2 are so right

SuperCamrad but game hag is there to help

KeVxdlul Also roblox items are expensive in the catalog. Like hats or other stuff...

kenneth_solis yes its too fuking expensive