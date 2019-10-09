Fortnite season 11 was doa
I Like fortnite,minecraft and roblox
Honestly true its been in the spotlight for way to long, and is kinda overrated at this point.
I agree. Fortnite has been going downhill since season 7 with planes and the inifinity blade. But season 10 really made it garbage. The mechs, the bad rift zones, all the other OP items just made this season the worst one.
i think epic is going to try to milk the last drop out of fortnite
Indeed i think that r6 and minecraft are dominant
I agree and i am waiting for a new game to become famous because i am an og but i never got to buy the og skins or the battle pass
Lol
nope dont get ur hopes up
yes fortnite is dead and now is roblox good