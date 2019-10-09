Rain

Gem124

unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
Back to Fortnite

I think fortnite is about to die

Guildsman avatar

Guildsman

October 9, 2019 at 10:52 PM

What do you think
Chappy123456789 avatar

Chappy123456789

October 10, 2019 at 03:33 AM

Fortnite season 11 was doa
firefox22222 avatar

firefox22222

October 10, 2019 at 10:04 AM

Yes i think too
WeQu22 avatar

WeQu22

October 10, 2019 at 10:26 AM

What you doing today babe love love and sweet dreams baby girl I hope your OK baby I love you

Guildsman avatar

Guildsman

October 10, 2019 at 04:59 PM

Bish wat i dont know u
WindTerr avatar

WindTerr

October 10, 2019 at 05:54 PM

Fortnite is a bad game
suzer007 avatar

suzer007

October 10, 2019 at 08:36 PM

I am love this game
XXGachaLoveleyXX avatar

XXGachaLoveleyXX

October 11, 2019 at 04:05 AM

noice

XXGachaLoveleyXX avatar

XXGachaLoveleyXX

October 11, 2019 at 04:06 AM

I Like fortnite,minecraft and roblox

Chappy123456789 avatar

Chappy123456789

October 11, 2019 at 05:02 AM

This is bad game
Turtle222 avatar

Turtle222

October 11, 2019 at 07:42 AM

Honestly true its been in the spotlight for way to long, and is kinda overrated at this point.

MonkeyLikesFood avatar

MonkeyLikesFood

October 11, 2019 at 05:38 PM

I agree. Fortnite has been going downhill since season 7 with planes and the inifinity blade. But season 10 really made it garbage. The mechs, the bad rift zones, all the other OP items just made this season the worst one.
xdnob69 avatar

xdnob69

October 11, 2019 at 07:30 PM

i think epic is going to try to milk the last drop out of fortnite
jhelland avatar

jhelland

October 12, 2019 at 05:14 AM

Indeed i think that r6 and minecraft are dominant
Ineedrobuxplsandfast avatar

Ineedrobuxplsandfast

October 12, 2019 at 04:34 PM

I agree and i am waiting for a new game to become famous because i am an og but i never got to buy the og skins or the battle pass Lol
Chappy123456789 avatar

Chappy123456789

October 14, 2019 at 05:48 AM

Dead
snud avatar

snud

October 14, 2019 at 02:12 PM

nope dont get ur hopes up
Maxofpaladins avatar

Maxofpaladins

October 14, 2019 at 06:03 PM

yes fortnite is dead and now is roblox good

