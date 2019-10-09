I think fortnite is about to die

Guildsman What do you think

Chappy123456789 Fortnite season 11 was doa

firefox22222 Yes i think too

Guildsman Bish wat i dont know u

WindTerr Fortnite is a bad game

suzer007 I am love this game

XXGachaLoveleyXX noice





XXGachaLoveleyXX I Like fortnite,minecraft and roblox





Chappy123456789 This is bad game

Turtle222 Honestly true its been in the spotlight for way to long, and is kinda overrated at this point.





MonkeyLikesFood I agree. Fortnite has been going downhill since season 7 with planes and the inifinity blade. But season 10 really made it garbage. The mechs, the bad rift zones, all the other OP items just made this season the worst one.

xdnob69 i think epic is going to try to milk the last drop out of fortnite

jhelland Indeed i think that r6 and minecraft are dominant

Ineedrobuxplsandfast I agree and i am waiting for a new game to become famous because i am an og but i never got to buy the og skins or the battle pass Lol

Chappy123456789 Dead

snud nope dont get ur hopes up