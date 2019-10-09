Rain

Aimbot is for newbies

Tsogtoo avatar

Tsogtoo

October 9, 2019 at 12:42 PM

We all know that hackers are noob that's ehy they hack literaly
AlexFox224 avatar

AlexFox224

October 9, 2019 at 05:01 PM

global eee

WindTerr avatar

WindTerr

October 9, 2019 at 05:09 PM

hackers=noob cuz no skill

imtrashbutitsok avatar

imtrashbutitsok

October 9, 2019 at 05:11 PM

Its so annoying when hackers join casual and kill you even though casual has no benefits to winning and then you try to kick them and they dont vote yes!
imtrashbutitsok avatar

imtrashbutitsok

October 9, 2019 at 05:11 PM

Anyone have a solution to this?
sandemlis avatar

sandemlis

October 9, 2019 at 05:39 PM

I wouldn't say that they have no skill.

There are multiple reasons one would use cheats.

1)To see how it is like to use cheats in the first place
2)They have been annoyed by other cheaters
3)They are enjoying to play HvH
4)They are practicing the ways of using cheats so they could make it seem less obvious
and so on.
p4vl3r0 avatar

p4vl3r0

October 10, 2019 at 07:20 PM

for bot(s) bro
PatiliSonum avatar

PatiliSonum

October 10, 2019 at 08:57 PM

im hate hack becuse i m n o o b
