Aimbot is for newbies

Its so annoying when hackers join casual and kill you even though casual has no benefits to winning and then you try to kick them and they dont vote yes!

sandemlis

I wouldn't say that they have no skill.



There are multiple reasons one would use cheats.



1)To see how it is like to use cheats in the first place

2)They have been annoyed by other cheaters

3)They are enjoying to play HvH

4)They are practicing the ways of using cheats so they could make it seem less obvious

and so on.