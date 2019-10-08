Adroit join Fnatic and TNC to the first Major of the season

bluezonex9

Southeast Asia regional qualifiers for the first Major of the 2019-2020 Dota Pro Circuit season, MDL Chengdu, are done and dusted. As anticipated, Fnatic and TNC Predator with their new line-ups have been completely dominant, but the surprise was delivered by Team Adroit who will attend in November their first-ever Valve sanctioned tournament.

Adroit reached the closed qualifiers via open brackets, They’ve been seeded in Group A alongside Fnatic and although they couldn’t take a game from the clear favorites of the group, they came in second with their only loss being to Fnatic. Southeast Asia got three slots to the MDL Chengdu Major and after they lost the opening series in the playoffs to TNC, Adroit were able to execute Cignal Ultra 2-0 with a mid lane Dazzle in game one and an unkillable Phantom Lancer in game two.

Team Adroit roster from position 1 to 5:

John Anthony “Natsumi-” Vargas

Mc Nicholson “Mac” Villanueva

Jun “Bok” Kanehara

Marvin “Boombacs” Rushton

Bryle “cml” Alviso

Fnatic came to the qualifiers playoffs from Group A where they took three convincing series and got a draw result versus BOOM Esports. They crushed Cignal Ultra in the playoffs to grab the first ticket to the MDL Chengdu Major. Fnatic’s new line-up features Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon in the carry position. The Thai youngster made himself noticed in the TI9 qualifiers where despite losing the finals to Mineski, he definitely took the spotlight. At his just 17 years old, 23savage will now head with Fnatic to his first Dota Pro Circuit event as a force to be reckoned with.

TNC Predator are as well with a tinkered roster and although this shuffle they lost their long-standing member, Carlo “Kuku” Palad, the new additions to the team are coming with a lot of experience. Damien “kpii” Chok and Park “March” Tae-won will head to China this November in the TNC Predator t-shirts for the first time, and hopefully, the Chinese fans will be ready to cheer for the team rather than boo them when they step on the stage.

In the meantime, it’s not all over for Kuku and his new team where he is reunited with Marc “Raven” Fausto. Geek Fam finished third in group B and along with Team Jinesbrus, BOOM Esports and Cignal Ultra they will fight starting tomorrow, October 8 for a spot at the DOTA Summit Season 11 Minor.