Evil Geniuses, Fighting Pepegas and J.Storm qualify for the MDL Chengdu Major; Sumail's team falters

It’s a new season, a new roster but Evil Geniuses managed to keep up the same level of domination they always have in North America as they were the first team from the region to qualify for the MDL Chengdu Major, which is the first DPC Major of the 2019-2020 season. EG lost their talismanic mid, Sumail ‘Sumail’ Hassan and their offlaner Gustav ‘S4’ Magnuson, but replaced them with Abed ‘Abed’ Yusop and Roman ‘Ramzes’ Kushnarev. Ramzes shifted from carry to offlane while switching from Virtus Pro to Evil Geniuses, but it seems to have worked out. EG went 8-0 in the group stages and then defeated Quincy Crew 2-1 to cement their position in the MDL Chengdu Major.

By October 08, 2019

Joining EG in China will be a bit of a surprise package in the form of Fighting Pepegas. The team comprised of EternalEnvy, Bryle, MoonMeander, Sneyking and Aui_2000 beat J.Storm 2-0 to secure their place in China. The team is comprised of all North American members with four from Canada and Sneyking from the USA. Aui’s return to playing from coaching has been met with early success.



The last team that will be traveling to China is the new J.Storm captained by old man Fear. It’s not that they aren’t a good team, but the surprsing part is they will be going at the expense of Sumail’s new team, Quincy Crew. Quincy Crew made it 1-1 against Evil Geniuses in the playoffs, but lost the deciding game. Most would have expected them to win aginst J.Storm, but J.Storm made short work of them with a 2-0 scoreline. Guess Quincy Crew need some more time to sort things out as Sumail and Yawar get accustomed to their new postions. But they still have a chance of making to The Summit 11, which is the first Minor of the season.



With the NA qualfiers sorted out, only the South American and European qualifiers remain. Once those are wrapped up, the list of 15 qualified teams for the first DPC Major of the season, the MDL Chengdu Major will be complete and we will be well and truly on our way into the new season!

