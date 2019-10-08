Valve to implement more matchmaking improvements for Dota 2

354480282
354480282
Gem280
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem1,400
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem2
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem1,187
begallicintia
begallicintia
Gem28
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem20
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem857
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem109
anthonyalejandro.1991
anthonyalejandro.1991
Gem12
sworddog
sworddog
Gem30
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem14
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem4,193
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem6,290
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem98
jgdub
jgdub
Gem231
PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,040
Rain

Gem47

SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
Sign in to start chatting

22

0/160

Back to Dota 2

Valve to implement more matchmaking improvements for Dota 2

bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

October 8, 2019 at 11:45 AM

Even after all of the work Valve has put into reworking Dota 2’s matchmaking system over the last several months, the team is still looking at ways to improve the system based on the feedback players have been giving.
With the new ranked season ongoing, this is great news for those who have noted several aspects of the current matchmaking system that have caused issues. Valve also stated that whatever changes are in the works will be ready later this week.
The main issues of the current matchmaking system included half stacked players constantly being forced to play against five stacked teams, which would lead to one-sided matches. Valve’s fix will likely focus on the reporting system, however, since that has been the focus of the last few updates and still needs some extra work.
Along with the players getting banned for poor behavior scores and some issues with high MMR players having extremely long queue times, there is a rampant issue with players being able to report anyone with no consequence.
Even if you play well in a match and end up losing by a small margin, players on your team who think you played poorly can freely report you without a reason. This has essentially turned Dota into a win to commend system where losses result in teams mass reporting each other if they are playing with randoms.
The most common of these reports are “Did Not Play Selected Lane” or “Intentionally Feeding” even if neither is true. This, in turn, hurts a player’s behavior score and has the potential of getting them thrown into low priority queues if they stack enough.
This likely means a new addition to the system is coming that will weigh the reports differently based on the situation. There is already a system in place that detects things like intentional feeding or players throwing the game, but now that might be what allows certain report commands to be selected following a match’s conclusion.
It might even end up harming the behavior scores of those players who mass report others for reasons that the system deems unnecessary. That would make players think twice about reporting someone after a loss just because they are a little salty.
This is by far the most communication Valve and the Dota 2 devs have had with the community in a long time, which is a great sign for the health of the game, especially at a competitive level. The developers are frequently talking with players on Reddit and keeping everyone informed about what they are working on and fixing next.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Valve to implement more matchmaking improvements for Dota 2 - Dota 2 Forum on Gamehag