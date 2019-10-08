SUMAIL fails to Qualify for Chengdu major.

guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3,080
354480282
354480282
Gem280
لانا الشمري
لانا الشمري
Gem1,400
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem2
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem1,187
begallicintia
begallicintia
Gem28
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem20
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem857
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem109
anthonyalejandro.1991
anthonyalejandro.1991
Gem12
sworddog
sworddog
Gem30
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem14
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem4,193
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem6,290
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem98
jgdub
jgdub
Gem231
Rain

Gem124

unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: gaaaaaaa
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: esto funciona?
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
Sign in to start chatting

21

0/160

Back to Dota 2

SUMAIL fails to Qualify for Chengdu major.

bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

October 8, 2019 at 11:45 AM

Chapter 1: The Big Four.
Yesterday, the four teams expected to make it to the Playoffs in NA Qualifiers, is of course, Evil Geniuses, J.Storm, Fighting Pepegas and Quincy Crew. After some tough series against EG, Quincy Crew takes the fall and goes to the third place match, for their last shot at securing their ticket to Chengdu.
However, Old Man Fear’s new team, J.Storm, crushed Quincy Creew, to secure the third spot to play in Chengdu major, after Fighting Pepegas defeated them in the semi-finals. Therefore, the 3 NA teams qualified for Chengdu major are Evil Geniuses, Fighting Pepegas (led by EE and Aui_2000) and J.Storm (led by Fear).
Chapter 2: You dare face the King?!
In the series between Quincy Crew versus EG, to be frank, the new EG with Abed and RAMZES666, is still not so stable to say the least. But that doesn’t change the fact that individually, each player is still very much experienced and can play at a tier-1 level.
Whereas, CCnC’s Storm is just getting shut down too much, thanks to massive amount of disables that EG has. Not only to escape when needed, but being able to time their combo with Enigma and Invoker, straight onto the sleep Storm Spirit.
That said, Quincy Crew was still able to bounce back from that first game loss. This time, the tides has changed and Quincy Crew shuts down EG before late game comes. Featuring yet another elusive hero, CCnC gets hold of Imba Spirit. But the real deal that made them won so easily was their insane deathball strategy. Having both Enchantress and Chen, to control neutral creeps, giving his team so much aura buffs. Sumail on his Chaos Knight is a fearsome monster too.
Unfortunately, EG takes an easy third game on Quincy with Arteezy’s Bloodseeker pick.
Chapter 3: Old Man Fear.
Right after J.Storm take a painful loss on their series, despite being so close in both of it, it seems like fate is on their side this time as they clean up Quincy Crew to secure the last ticket to Chengdu.
It definitely felt like J.Storm is at a much higher tier than even EG, as they completely stomped over Quincy Crew, in game 1. Despite CCnC’s Alchemist pick, J.Storm did not fear it as they have the means to counter it. The rest of the Quincy Crew are just so poor as all the gold goes to Alchemist alone. Just like that, the Alchemist pick backfired big time as it sucks up all of their team’s economy.
In game 2, it felt like Quincy Crew has just given up on that game. The game ended in less than half an hour, with Quincy only managing to kill 4. J.Storm’s Necrophos mid was working wonders in sustaining his team in teamfights. While Abaddon is always at the back, saving his team when they are stunned. Quincy Crew knew it was over and called GG.
Chapter 4: One Last Chance.
Fortunately, it’s not the end of the world for Sumail and his brotherly stack. Their next stop is the Summit season 11 minor, which they have qualified for. Anyways, what do you think about the new Sumail squad?
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

SUMAIL fails to Qualify for Chengdu major. - Dota 2 Forum on Gamehag