LaNm goes back to coaching, this time for Keen Gaming

bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

October 7, 2019 at 05:33 AM

Keen Gaming’s roster for the 2019 – 2020 season is complete, the Chinese organization announced on their on Saturday, September 14.
Following their 13th-16th finish at The International 2019, Keen Gaming waved goodbye to three of their players. Wang “old chicken” Zhiyong, Ren “eLeVeN” Yangwei and Hu “Kaka” Liangzhi will no longer be a part of the team. In their place, Keen Gaming brought back Jiang “天命” An, who towards the end of the previous season was playing on loan for Team Sirius, and also recruited Liu “Kamma/Freeze” Chang from Aster.
Earlier this month it was also revealed that and will return to active play from the support position. Keen’s coach for the new season is Zhang “LaNm” Zhicheng, who is once again taking a step back. A true veteran of the scene, at his 29 years, LaNm was the oldest TI participant this year, but nonetheless he placed top eight with Royal Never Give Up. Through his nearly a decade of professional career, LaNm has previously stayed in the coach seat for EHOME and Vici Gaming.
Keen Gaming roster from position 1 to 5:
Liu “Kamma/Freeze” Chang
Zhai “一” Jingkai
Song “dark”‘ Runxi
Jiang “天命” An
Chai “Mushi” Yee Fung
