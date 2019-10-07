bluezonex9

Chai “Mushi” Yee Fung will have to wait for the second round of Major and Minor tournaments of the Dota Pro Circuit season, as his new team, Keen Gaming, wasn’t able to pass through the qualifiers group stage of the MDL Chengdu Major and the DOTA Summit Season 11 Minor.

A new season comes with new hopes for the entire competitive scene. This time around it also features new rules and a new format for the qualifiers to the DPC tournaments. As Majors and Minors come in pairs, after listening to the professional players, Valve decided to combine the qualifiers for both tournaments with the main propose to shorten and ease the qualifier process. At the same time, all these mean that a bad performance in the group stage will have the bottom team in each group eliminated not only from the race for a Major ticket, but also and with no chance to make it to Minor preceding it either.

MDL Chengdu Major Chinese qualifiers format

10 teams

Group Stage

Two Bo2 groups of five teams each

Top two teams from each group advance to playoffs.

3rd placed team from each group advances to DOTA Summit 11 China Qualifier.

4th placed team from each group will play a Bo3 to decide who advances to DOTA Summit 11 China Qualifier.

Bottom team from each group is eliminated.

Eliminated team gets 10 DPC points.

DOTA Summit 11 Minor qualifiers playoffs format:

Four teams play in a double-elimination bracket.

All matches are played in a Bo3.

Eliminated teams get 20 DPC points.

In the Chinese region, the first to feel the bitter taste of an awful season start are Keen Gaming and Team Sirius, both with their rosters just revamped in the post TI9 shuffle. Keen Gaming brought along Chai “Mushi” Yee Fung, however, he is playing in the position 5 support for them, while the carry role was given to Liu “Kamma/Freeze” Chang. The group stage was played in a two-game series, where the top two teams from each group advanced to the Major qualifiers playoffs, the third team from each group advanced to the Minor qualifiers playoffs, the fourth placed teams in each group will have to fight in a decider for a slot to the same Minor playoffs, while the 5th placed teams in each group got eliminated.

Vici Gaming, EHOME, Team Aster and Royal Never Give up made it to the Major qualifiers playoffs and will continue the battle in a double elimination bracket with three tickets to offer to the MDL Chengdu Major. Invictus Gaming and Newbee are the first teams to drop to the Minor qualifiers. The action will continue on the 7th of October at 07:00 CET on the Beyond the Summit Twitch.tv channel.