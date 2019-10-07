Rain

MDL Chengdu Major SEA open bracket winners surprise in the closed qualifiers

October 7, 2019 at 05:31 AM

The first Major of the 2019-2020 Dota Pro Circuit brings three slots for Southeast Asia, and after the first two days in the qualifiers group stage, three Filipino based teams joined Fnatic in the playoff battle.
SEA fans who wished to see a duel between Carlo “Kuku” Palad and TNC Predator will have to wait for a little bit longer, as TNC had a nearly perfect run in the group stages and advanced to the MDL Chengdu Major qualifiers playoffs, while Geek Fam, Kuku’s new home, placed third in their group and will head to the DOTA Summit 11 qualifiers. The new season debuts with a new qualifiers format which has Major and Minor qualifiers combined in one battle as follows:
MDL Chengdu Major Chinese qualifiers format
10 teams
Group Stage
Two Bo2 groups of five teams each
Top two teams from each group advance to playoffs.
3rd placed team from each group advances to DOTA Summit 11 China Qualifier.
4th placed team from each group will play a Bo3 to decide who advances to DOTA Summit 11 China Qualifier.
Bottom team from each group is eliminated.
Eliminated teams get 10 DPC points.
DOTA Summit 11 Minor qualifiers playoffs format:
Four teams play in a double-elimination bracket.
All matches are played in a Bo3.
Eliminated teams get 20 DPC points.
The group stage brought a few surprises, with both teams coming from the open brackets delivering the upsets to advance to the Major qualifiers playoffs. In group A, Team Adroit finished with three clean victories and a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Fnatic, while in group B, Cignal Ultra had three tied series and one victory, which pushed Geek Fam on the third place in the group. With the group stage coming to a close, two teams are already eliminated from the race to the first DPC tournaments of the new season, namely Sterling Global Dragons and Alpha x Hashtag. The SEA qualifiers will resume on the 7th of October with Fnatic, Cignal Ultra, TNC Predator and Team Adroit fighting in a double elimination bracket for the three tickets to Major. Fortunately, it will not be all over for the losing team in the playoffs, as they will get a shot at making it to DOTA Summit 11 Minor.
