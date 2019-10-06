354480282
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem55 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAdli Enríquez: Hola
unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
Roblox and Minecraft

Khanhsss avatar

Khanhsss

October 6, 2019 at 08:21 PM

Which is better?
valentin_dumitru1 avatar

valentin_dumitru1

October 6, 2019 at 08:25 PM

Roblox is better
SaulinYT1 avatar

SaulinYT1

October 6, 2019 at 11:25 PM

Roblox is better
XTanked avatar

XTanked

October 6, 2019 at 11:41 PM

Roblox is better
PetChy avatar

PetChy

October 8, 2019 at 10:50 PM

Roblox
LOla74 avatar

LOla74

October 10, 2019 at 02:27 AM

ROBLOX IS A GOOD GAME
prim_augustus avatar

prim_augustus

October 10, 2019 at 08:21 AM

Well tbh i love both of the, minecraft i just love factions and stuff, roblox i love that there is soo many games and intresting things to do when your bored
Rsagon12 avatar

Rsagon12

October 10, 2019 at 09:31 AM

Roblox

Balonsy avatar

Balonsy

October 10, 2019 at 12:33 PM

Roblox is the best.
catalin__oldcskroundro avatar

catalin__oldcskroundro

October 10, 2019 at 02:15 PM

Roblox, Minecraft is a cool game, but I play Roblox more often than Minecraft, so yeah.
Roblox and Minecraft - Roblox Forum on Gamehag