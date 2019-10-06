Rain

How to kill a cheater with spinbot?

stefanblyat avatar

stefanblyat

October 6, 2019 at 06:45 PM

How to kill a cheater with spinbot
GBP_G0D avatar

GBP_G0D

October 6, 2019 at 06:51 PM

get gud bruh
blood375 avatar

blood375

October 14, 2019 at 05:28 PM

You press esc then disconnect
notfunny23 avatar

notfunny23

October 14, 2019 at 08:54 PM

Hello gello
chipzforreal avatar

chipzforreal

October 15, 2019 at 02:09 AM

Disconnect
sandemlis avatar

sandemlis

October 15, 2019 at 02:59 AM

Use nades and hope that you kill him.
Or ask him out to a knife duel.
Guildsman avatar

Guildsman

October 15, 2019 at 03:41 PM

Disconnect
imtrashbutitsok avatar

imtrashbutitsok

October 15, 2019 at 05:13 PM

Disconnect
raccoon351 avatar

raccoon351

October 15, 2019 at 06:03 PM

Alt + F4
epicerik12 avatar

epicerik12

October 16, 2019 at 08:51 AM

Molotov
repoman avatar

repoman

October 16, 2019 at 01:29 PM

typ q in console :100:
Foxygamer1210 avatar

Foxygamer1210

October 16, 2019 at 02:13 PM

Asırları kullan ve onu öldüreceğini um.
Ya da bir bıçak düelloya davet et.
Uncle_Troll avatar

Uncle_Troll

October 16, 2019 at 05:55 PM

The problem is you are also using cheats which weill get you baned.
GetRektGuy avatar

GetRektGuy

October 16, 2019 at 07:22 PM

You don't
hellcasecom_silvershadow132 avatar

hellcasecom_silvershadow132

October 22, 2019 at 01:19 PM

if the other team is stupid enough to report the cheater, you have no choice but to surrender and get rekt
Mirakuru27 avatar

Mirakuru27

October 22, 2019 at 07:50 PM

just give up

Imer100 avatar

Imer100

October 22, 2019 at 09:48 PM

Hahahahahha give up bro
peki588 avatar

peki588

October 23, 2019 at 01:37 AM

geng bang him if he is yousing a sniper but if he is yousing an AK just say GG

facundo_fernandez6 avatar

facundo_fernandez6

October 26, 2019 at 09:37 PM

burning the pc
Antropic avatar

Antropic

October 28, 2019 at 11:12 PM

The only way to beat him is either having a cheater in your team or him getting vac but both are unlikely so i almost impossible.
Delibalta avatar

Delibalta

October 29, 2019 at 01:17 AM

Free money bot
dabkiller avatar

dabkiller

October 29, 2019 at 11:11 PM

Tell him or her to get a life
