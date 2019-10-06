How to kill a cheater with spinbot
You press esc then disconnect
Use nades and hope that you kill him.
Or ask him out to a knife duel.
Asırları kullan ve onu öldüreceğini um.
Ya da bir bıçak düelloya davet et.
The problem is you are also using cheats which weill get you baned.
if the other team is stupid enough to report the cheater, you have no choice but to surrender and get rekt
geng bang him if he is yousing a sniper but if he is yousing an AK just say GG
The only way to beat him is either having a cheater in your team or him getting vac but both are unlikely so i almost impossible.
Tell him or her to get a life