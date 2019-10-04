How i level up more fast in csgo? :C

Help me please a fast method :)
there is weekly boost evry week you got this helped you to lvl up just play compitive only gives you lot of xp
play war games flyingscouts man or demolition
Fastest way to level up is Danger zone
Keep playing the game depends how many hours u spent playing da game
Best way is to play on wednesday. You have XP boost and item drop. This is the fastest or best way aas far as I know.
ahhhh man i need fats lvl 21 pls help need prime
Headshot... Or Just kill.
thank you for all tips !!! :) it help me very much !!
Play much Competitive and Wingman to level up fest
Fastest way to level up in CSGO is playing danger zone