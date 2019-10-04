How i level up more fast in csgo? :C

supremegamer__pvprocom Help me please a fast method :)

Slimane_lOl there is weekly boost evry week you got this helped you to lvl up just play compitive only gives you lot of xp

BlackWolfRO Just play competitive

GBP_G0D play war games flyingscouts man or demolition

sandemlis Fastest way to level up is Danger zone

firefox22222 Just plax de game

Nsar101 Keep playing the game depends how many hours u spent playing da game

Uncle_Troll Best way is to play on wednesday. You have XP boost and item drop. This is the fastest or best way aas far as I know.



firefox22222 play game





johannes2650 ahhhh man i need fats lvl 21 pls help need prime





johannes2650 pls help men





johannes2650 änd u r the nicest guy





akafizyonik just patient :')

Tapwaterr play competitive.

The_Observer Headshot... Or Just kill.

HollyBer Rekabetçi gir

Filo103 thank you for all tips !!! :) it help me very much !!

seanl_YT play matchmaking

kissssik spend time

AlexCiolteaRO Play much Competitive and Wingman to level up fest

Guildsman Just play the game

boterducky_csgopointscom Comp is the way!

sandemlis Fastest way to level up in CSGO is playing danger zone

goldwin just play competitive