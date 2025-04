ROBLOX OR MINECRAFT?

cihan5115 Sizce aralarından hangiler daha iyi

vaaclav123123 i like minecraft

draculaaa13 roblox easy question

sandemlis This is the wrong place to ask this question, but I'll say minecraft.

MohabMF minecraft all the way



UwUOwOUvvU considerring i only did it for the 300 robux roblox





DarkHeart1017 Minecraft. I'm glad I didn't spend my childhood playing Fortnite though. I like ROBLOX too, sure, but I still prefer minecraft.

anusid_maudodthon ...





snud i like minecraft

ugnius_martisius Both are good its just that mimecrafts harder

yeray06 Im prefer roblox is the best