Mad City or jailbreak?

lickmysweat tbh i dont like any but i just wanna see what others like

SASHA228op я люблю gailbrek

Reveng_e Mad city has its own features and is not as unique as jailbreak and if you ask any player they will say that mad city is a cheap knock-off of Jailbreak. so i prefer old nostalgic Jailbreak

Sinister_J Jailbreak, Because jailbreak is cool that mad city and also mad city copied jailbreak

EzBucks77 prison lifee :D





SASHA228op ТОП GAILBREIK

Rukhi The nice game i like this

VORT3XGAM3R love these games





Germany_Ratte452 Roblox is the best





Germany_Ratte452 Fun game to play when i got bored





ChezzeYouTuber jailbreak one love!!!

darianna_say1 Mad city

TNGDeadly Mad city cuz better models

bali_kiss Jailbreak is the best! :)

Rsagon12 Mad city







Spraixz JAILBREAK IS BETTER

Balonsy I prefer to play Mad City

black12345 джейбрейк_смая_крутая_игра

Guildsman mad city it has more to do than jailbreak

FoxeyChan Hmmm... I'll have to try mad city

FoxeyChan It sounds like a lot of fun





FoxeyChan I heard about it before but never got a chance to try it

FoxeyChan I will have to try it next time I am on roblox

FoxeyChan I can't wait to try it