Mad City or jailbreak?

tbh i dont like any but i just wanna see what others like
Mad city has its own features and is not as unique as jailbreak and if you ask any player they will say that mad city is a cheap knock-off of Jailbreak. so i prefer old nostalgic Jailbreak
Jailbreak, Because jailbreak is cool that mad city and also mad city copied jailbreak
The nice game i like this
Fun game to play when i got bored
Mad city cuz better models
Jailbreak is the best! :)
I prefer to play Mad City
джейбрейк_смая_крутая_игра
mad city it has more to do than jailbreak
Hmmm... I'll have to try mad city
It sounds like a lot of fun
I heard about it before but never got a chance to try it
I will have to try it next time I am on roblox
I don't remember exactly what they said you do in mad city though