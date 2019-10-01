Rain

Gem55

unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
Mad City or jailbreak?

lickmysweat avatar

lickmysweat

October 1, 2019 at 05:56 PM

tbh i dont like any but i just wanna see what others like
SASHA228op avatar

SASHA228op

October 1, 2019 at 07:20 PM

я люблю gailbrek
Reveng_e avatar

Reveng_e

October 1, 2019 at 07:20 PM

Mad city has its own features and is not as unique as jailbreak and if you ask any player they will say that mad city is a cheap knock-off of Jailbreak. so i prefer old nostalgic Jailbreak
Sinister_J avatar

Sinister_J

October 1, 2019 at 08:28 PM

Jailbreak, Because jailbreak is cool that mad city and also mad city copied jailbreak
EzBucks77 avatar

EzBucks77

October 1, 2019 at 09:36 PM

prison lifee :D

SASHA228op avatar

SASHA228op

October 1, 2019 at 10:07 PM

ТОП GAILBREIK
Rukhi avatar

Rukhi

October 1, 2019 at 10:25 PM

The nice game i like this
VORT3XGAM3R avatar

VORT3XGAM3R

October 1, 2019 at 11:01 PM

love these games

Germany_Ratte452 avatar

Germany_Ratte452

October 2, 2019 at 12:13 PM

Roblox is the best

Germany_Ratte452 avatar

Germany_Ratte452

October 2, 2019 at 12:14 PM

Fun game to play when i got bored

ChezzeYouTuber avatar

ChezzeYouTuber

October 2, 2019 at 02:21 PM

jailbreak one love!!!
darianna_say1 avatar

darianna_say1

October 2, 2019 at 04:29 PM

Mad city
TNGDeadly avatar

TNGDeadly

October 2, 2019 at 04:51 PM

Mad city cuz better models
bali_kiss avatar

bali_kiss

October 2, 2019 at 04:58 PM

Jailbreak is the best! :)
Rsagon12 avatar

Rsagon12

October 10, 2019 at 09:35 AM

Mad city


Spraixz avatar

Spraixz

October 10, 2019 at 12:26 PM

JAILBREAK IS BETTER
Balonsy avatar

Balonsy

October 10, 2019 at 12:32 PM

I prefer to play Mad City
black12345 avatar

black12345

October 10, 2019 at 03:05 PM

джейбрейк_смая_крутая_игра
Guildsman avatar

Guildsman

October 10, 2019 at 06:08 PM

mad city it has more to do than jailbreak
FoxeyChan avatar

FoxeyChan

October 10, 2019 at 06:19 PM

Hmmm... I'll have to try mad city
FoxeyChan avatar

FoxeyChan

October 10, 2019 at 06:19 PM

It sounds like a lot of fun

FoxeyChan avatar

FoxeyChan

October 10, 2019 at 06:20 PM

I heard about it before but never got a chance to try it
FoxeyChan avatar

FoxeyChan

October 10, 2019 at 06:20 PM

I will have to try it next time I am on roblox
FoxeyChan avatar

FoxeyChan

October 10, 2019 at 06:21 PM

I can't wait to try it
FoxeyChan avatar

FoxeyChan

October 10, 2019 at 06:22 PM

I don't remember exactly what they said you do in mad city though
