Roblox or Minecraft?

Everybody has their own opinions on these 2 games. Whatever your opinion is, I'll accept it. The question is.........Do you prefer Minecraft, our blocky game. Or Roblox our virtual game?
I like more Minecraft, because first it game appear earlier than Roblox, second all Roblox maps, that i saw, was the same; you need to click on someting hundreds times and all you get is money to buy instruments to click more.
cok güzel lan adamsınız :smile::laughing::laughing: iyi güzel
Why not enjoy both of the games.
Why you posting it in Fortnite forum?
of course minecraft it s apaid game however roblox is f2p and it s for children
I think Minecraft cuz it's what the kool kids play today.
i think mionecraft is the best
Minecraft all the way, Roblox is literally just steam for kids
Minecraft is best game on the world.