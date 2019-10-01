Roblox or Minecraft?

XxAshWonderful Everybody has their own opinions on these 2 games. Whatever your opinion is, I'll accept it. The question is.........Do you prefer Minecraft, our blocky game. Or Roblox our virtual game?

Idjels I like more Minecraft, because first it game appear earlier than Roblox, second all Roblox maps, that i saw, was the same; you need to click on someting hundreds times and all you get is money to buy instruments to click more.

emds12 Minecraft is much better





wermaucht Why not enjoy both of the games.

reiokimura Why you posting it in Fortnite forum?

NobleManSteel of course minecraft it s apaid game however roblox is f2p and it s for children

KeVxdlul I think Minecraft cuz it's what the kool kids play today.

JohnLuck for me is minecraft



ducko i think mionecraft is the best

cluemaster Roblox and Minecraft .

DrCottonBalls Minecraft all the way, Roblox is literally just steam for kids

ITANSLOGAMER both





HebeAli Minecraft is best game on the world.

blood375 they both suck

imtrashbutitsok That is your oppinion.