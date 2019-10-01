begallicintia
Roblox or Minecraft?

XxAshWonderful avatar

XxAshWonderful

October 1, 2019 at 04:30 PM

Everybody has their own opinions on these 2 games. Whatever your opinion is, I'll accept it. The question is.........Do you prefer Minecraft, our blocky game. Or Roblox our virtual game?
Idjels avatar

Idjels

October 1, 2019 at 06:32 PM

I like more Minecraft, because first it game appear earlier than Roblox, second all Roblox maps, that i saw, was the same; you need to click on someting hundreds times and all you get is money to buy instruments to click more.
emds12 avatar

emds12

October 1, 2019 at 11:32 PM

Minecraft is much better

cihan5115 avatar

cihan5115

October 2, 2019 at 08:00 PM

cok güzel lan adamsınız :smile::laughing::laughing: iyi güzel
wermaucht avatar

wermaucht

October 2, 2019 at 08:08 PM

Why not enjoy both of the games.
snud avatar

snud

October 6, 2019 at 09:15 PM

Adventure Quest Worlds
reiokimura avatar

reiokimura

October 7, 2019 at 11:40 AM

Why you posting it in Fortnite forum?
NobleManSteel avatar

NobleManSteel

October 7, 2019 at 03:04 PM

of course minecraft it s apaid game however roblox is f2p and it s for children
KeVxdlul avatar

KeVxdlul

October 7, 2019 at 08:04 PM

I think Minecraft cuz it's what the kool kids play today.
JohnLuck avatar

JohnLuck

October 7, 2019 at 08:35 PM

for me is minecraft
ducko avatar

ducko

October 7, 2019 at 11:32 PM

i think mionecraft is the best
cluemaster avatar

cluemaster

October 8, 2019 at 12:18 AM

Roblox and Minecraft .
DrCottonBalls avatar

DrCottonBalls

October 8, 2019 at 12:47 AM

Minecraft all the way, Roblox is literally just steam for kids
ITANSLOGAMER avatar

ITANSLOGAMER

October 8, 2019 at 12:48 AM

both

HebeAli avatar

HebeAli

October 14, 2019 at 10:26 PM

Minecraft is best game on the world.
blood375 avatar

blood375

October 15, 2019 at 04:06 PM

they both suck
imtrashbutitsok avatar

imtrashbutitsok

October 15, 2019 at 05:15 PM

That is your oppinion.
poopface12 avatar

poopface12

October 15, 2019 at 05:24 PM

ROBLOX is better
