What do you think about roblox Simualtor games?

Reveng_e i think they are too boring and very trendy to new players.

Nsar101 True all I play are horror and shooting games

XenoGGamer A whole shizer-ton of clickbaits.





XenoGGamer And also ripoffs from other sims.

lickmysweat For me i like some simulators, like the memey ones (eg: om nom simulator, cuz you get thicc when you eat food) but the others nah, i mostly play like meme games as a fellow memer

Sinister_J is it like same all simulators like weight lifting and muscle legends are same game.