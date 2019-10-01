Ninjas in Pyjamas secure two invites to October events

Rain

Ninjas in Pyjamas announced just a few days ago, the team have now confirmed that have they received direct invites to two events; both coming up later in October 2019.
We are only a few days away from the first qualifiers of the new Dota 2 Pro Circuit season, but some events that aren’t on the DPC schedule are already creating a lot of hype through their direct invites and qualifiers. One such event is ESL One Hamburg 2019 which takes place from the 25th to 27th of October from the Barclaycard Arena in Germany. NiP are the fourth team to be invited to the event, joining Vici Gaming, TNC Predator and Virtus.pro. Gambit Esports claimed their spot at the event through the Hamburg Invitational, while Vikin.gg, Geek Fam and Invictus Gaming have all come through regional qualifiers. The North American qualifier is yet to take place while three more teams are also set to receive a direct invite.
Ninjas in Pyjamas
The other event that NiP have been confirmed for is DreamLeague Season 12, which takes place from October 18th to 20th in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Very little information is known about this event currently except that there will be only EU and NA qualifiers and a massive $250,000 prize pool. However, the number of teams and many other details have yet to be released or confirmed.

The full Ninjas in Pyjamas roster which will be featured at both these massive tournaments is:

Oliver ‘Skiter’ Lepko
Nico ‘Gunnar’ Lopez
Saahil ‘Universe’ Arora
Malthe ‘Biver’ Winther
Peter ‘ppd’ Dager
With such a short time until we get underway with a ton of Dota 2 action, October is set to be an epic month.
