GAMEPLAY UPDATE 7.22h

GENERAL

Basic Neutrals now give 5% less XP



ITEMS

MEDALLION OF COURAGE

Armor reduced from 6 to 5

PHASE BOOTS

Armor reduced from 5 to 4

RING OF PROTECTION

No longer available in side shop

SOLAR CREST

Armor reduced from 10 to 8



HEROES



KUNKKA

Ghost Ship cooldown increased from 60/50/40 to 70/60/50

X MARKS THE SPOT

X Marks The Spot cooldown increased from 26/20/14/8 to 34/26/18/10



MIRANA

LEAP

Leap attack speed reduced from 60/80/100/120 to 25/50/75/100

SACRED ARROW

Sacred Arrow projectile speed reduced from 950 to 900



NIGHT STALKER

HUNTER IN THE NIGHT

Hunter in the Night attack speed reduced from 30/50/70/90 to 20/40/60/80

CRIPPLING FEAR

Crippling Fear duration reduced from 5/6/7/8 to 4/5/6/7

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent reduced from +50 Damage to +40

Level 25 Talent reduced from +140 Hunter in the Night to +110



TINY

Avalance damage decreased from 90/160/230/300 to 75/150/225/300

TOSS

Toss cooldown increased from 11 to 17/15/13/11



WINDRANGER

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent reduced from +3 Mana Regen to +2