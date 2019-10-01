GAMEPLAY UPDATE 7.22h

GENERAL
Basic Neutrals now give 5% less XP
ITEMS
MEDALLION OF COURAGE
Armor reduced from 6 to 5
PHASE BOOTS
Armor reduced from 5 to 4
RING OF PROTECTION
No longer available in side shop
SOLAR CREST
Armor reduced from 10 to 8
HEROES
KUNKKA
Ghost Ship cooldown increased from 60/50/40 to 70/60/50
X MARKS THE SPOT
X Marks The Spot cooldown increased from 26/20/14/8 to 34/26/18/10
MIRANA
LEAP
Leap attack speed reduced from 60/80/100/120 to 25/50/75/100
SACRED ARROW
Sacred Arrow projectile speed reduced from 950 to 900
NIGHT STALKER
HUNTER IN THE NIGHT
Hunter in the Night attack speed reduced from 30/50/70/90 to 20/40/60/80
CRIPPLING FEAR
Crippling Fear duration reduced from 5/6/7/8 to 4/5/6/7
TALENTS
Level 20 Talent reduced from +50 Damage to +40
Level 25 Talent reduced from +140 Hunter in the Night to +110
TINY
Avalance damage decreased from 90/160/230/300 to 75/150/225/300
TOSS
Toss cooldown increased from 11 to 17/15/13/11
WINDRANGER
TALENTS
Level 10 Talent reduced from +3 Mana Regen to +2