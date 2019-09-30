best nation?

begallicintia
begallicintia
Gem28
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem231
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem3
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem20
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem857
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem109
anthonyalejandro.1991
anthonyalejandro.1991
Gem12
sworddog
sworddog
Gem30
guilerhukas
guilerhukas
Gem14
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem4,193
finnhoyer
finnhoyer
Gem6,290
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem98
jgdub
jgdub
Gem231
PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,040
W 777
W 777
Gem245
Ken
Ken
Gem208
PayPal
PayPal
Gem12,370
PayPal
PayPal
Gem7,830
PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,440
erayve
erayve
Gem10
Rain

Gem26

unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

Back to World of Warships

best nation?

daraken avatar

daraken

September 30, 2019 at 06:00 AM

what is the best nation i have't played this game in years back then was either japan or usa whats the state of balance now?
CowPark avatar

CowPark

October 1, 2019 at 06:35 AM

yes I agree true epic

john_elton_orbeso avatar

john_elton_orbeso

October 2, 2019 at 06:00 PM

i agree it is true
DeZMeNeR avatar

DeZMeNeR

October 6, 2019 at 11:03 PM

Блин роблокс самая лучшая игра советую всем
rapipat_thiamthan avatar

rapipat_thiamthan

October 8, 2019 at 06:04 AM

มันก็ดีทุกประเทศหล่ะ ครับ แล้วแต่คนชื่นชอบ
flytothefuture avatar

flytothefuture

October 8, 2019 at 06:43 AM

I think so.
Uncle_Troll avatar

Uncle_Troll

October 9, 2019 at 07:04 PM

Best nation is USA becuase of the damage of it's bullets with just one click and more hp also.

Chappy123456789 avatar

Chappy123456789

October 12, 2019 at 11:37 PM

USA is the best nation
leetheelf1 avatar

leetheelf1

October 15, 2019 at 01:37 AM

USA USA choose usa
vfrcbvjdbx avatar

vfrcbvjdbx

October 15, 2019 at 09:24 AM

Линкоры Франция
mewhestia avatar

mewhestia

November 9, 2019 at 10:16 PM

depends on your gameplay, some nation tree prefer stealthy gameplays while other prefer head-on
RayFinn avatar

RayFinn

November 10, 2019 at 12:34 AM

I think is USA,but japan not bad also.
kevinalfandyy avatar

kevinalfandyy

November 10, 2019 at 09:51 AM

can anyone give me free steam key,please? hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

best nation? - World of Warships Forum on Gamehag