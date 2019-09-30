what is the best nation i have't played this game in years back then was either japan or usa whats the state of balance now?
Блин роблокс самая лучшая игра советую всем
มันก็ดีทุกประเทศหล่ะ ครับ แล้วแต่คนชื่นชอบ
Best nation is USA becuase of the damage of it's bullets with just one click and more hp also.
depends on your gameplay, some nation tree prefer stealthy gameplays while other prefer head-on
I think is USA,but japan not bad also.
