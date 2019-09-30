best nation?

daraken what is the best nation i have't played this game in years back then was either japan or usa whats the state of balance now?

CowPark yes I agree true epic





john_elton_orbeso i agree it is true

DeZMeNeR Блин роблокс самая лучшая игра советую всем

rapipat_thiamthan มันก็ดีทุกประเทศหล่ะ ครับ แล้วแต่คนชื่นชอบ

flytothefuture I think so.

Uncle_Troll Best nation is USA becuase of the damage of it's bullets with just one click and more hp also.





Chappy123456789 USA is the best nation

leetheelf1 USA USA choose usa

vfrcbvjdbx Линкоры Франция

mewhestia depends on your gameplay, some nation tree prefer stealthy gameplays while other prefer head-on

RayFinn I think is USA,but japan not bad also.